mylittlefalls.com
Concert scheduled at Holy Family Parish for Sep 2nd
The Osanna Chamber Ensemble is excited to announce our upcoming concert ‘Dmitri Bortnyansky–Son of Ukraine (1751-1825) The Music of an Orthodox Classical Church Composer’. By juxtaposing Bortnyansky’s liturgical harmonizations with several of his choral concerti, our next concert program dives into the essence of his compositional thought...
WKTV
Utica Food Pantry holding 'What's for Lunch' giveaway for local students
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry is holding a food giveaway Monday for families with school-aged children in the Utica City School District ahead of the start of the school year. While many Utica schools have provided free lunches throughout the summer, the meals will not be available...
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Johnson Park Center Announces Upcoming Free Food and School Supplies Giveaways
Utica, NY — On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, our Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors, we are honored and grateful to have served the Community for 27 years. JPC continues with the positive change to meet the need as the Community is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We invite you to the JPC 27th Year – Days of Celebration with the JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.
mylittlefalls.com
Two temp positions available
Two temporary positions are available involving light to medium duty work assisting at dog training seminars being held near Little Falls, NY, from September 20-22 & October 18-20. You will be prepared to work outdoors in all types of weather for approximately 6 to 8 hours per day. Experience operating an ATV and having upper body strength is desired. The positions pay $15/hour. If interested, contact Lisa Kane at 610-390-7794 or by email at spotglory@ptd.net.
mylittlefalls.com
Ann L. (Rando) Whitney Saturday 1944 – 2022
Ann L. (Rando) Whitney of Sunset Circle passed away on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Herkimer, daughter of the late...
Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats
If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mohawk fire snuffs blazing farm equipment
Firefighters from the town of Mohawk posted dramatic photos of farm equipment on fire
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
Ayers Animal Shelter employee attacked by two dogs
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
18 Cadets Graduate from Utica Police Department’s Junior Public Safety Academy
UTICA, NY – It has been a busy summer for this group of Utica high...
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY
A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
