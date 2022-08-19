Two temporary positions are available involving light to medium duty work assisting at dog training seminars being held near Little Falls, NY, from September 20-22 & October 18-20. You will be prepared to work outdoors in all types of weather for approximately 6 to 8 hours per day. Experience operating an ATV and having upper body strength is desired. The positions pay $15/hour. If interested, contact Lisa Kane at 610-390-7794 or by email at spotglory@ptd.net.

5 HOURS AGO