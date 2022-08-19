Read full article on original website
Ann L. (Rando) Whitney Saturday 1944 – 2022
Ann L. (Rando) Whitney of Sunset Circle passed away on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Herkimer, daughter of the late...
Concert scheduled at Holy Family Parish for Sep 2nd
The Osanna Chamber Ensemble is excited to announce our upcoming concert ‘Dmitri Bortnyansky–Son of Ukraine (1751-1825) The Music of an Orthodox Classical Church Composer’. By juxtaposing Bortnyansky’s liturgical harmonizations with several of his choral concerti, our next concert program dives into the essence of his compositional thought...
Two temp positions available
Two temporary positions are available involving light to medium duty work assisting at dog training seminars being held near Little Falls, NY, from September 20-22 & October 18-20. You will be prepared to work outdoors in all types of weather for approximately 6 to 8 hours per day. Experience operating an ATV and having upper body strength is desired. The positions pay $15/hour. If interested, contact Lisa Kane at 610-390-7794 or by email at spotglory@ptd.net.
