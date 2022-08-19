Read full article on original website
Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support...
Editorial: Political 'poison pill' must NOT block Medicaid expansion in N.C.
If there’s any finger-pointing to be done for North Carolina’s 13-year failure to expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 North Carolinians – it should be in the direction of the leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly. Anything else is a transparent effort to pass the buck. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, know it as does Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper: Investigation of AG Stein is 'unprecedented repression of free speech'
A controversial probe into whether North Carolina’s attorney general violated an untested election law has a new, high-profile critic: the governor. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Tuesday slamming an investigation into the campaign of Attorney General Josh Stein. The Wake County District Attorney’s office is probing allegations that the campaign broke a 90-year-old election law barring candidates from circulating false and derogatory information about each other.
'Not on the same page': No deal yet on NC Medicaid expansion
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina legislative leaders don't appear to be close to a deal yet on a Medicaid expansion bill. , R-Cleveland, told to reporters Tuesday. "I'm reasonably optimistic that something will happen in December." Hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians have been waiting for a decade...
NC abortion law exceptions too vague, critics say
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban is back on the books after a three-year suspension by a federal judge. Critics of the law say its medical emergency exception is vague, possibly unenforceable, and they warn it will lead to poorer care for patients with pregnancy complications. Between...
State elections officials to consider removing Democrat from ballot in key legislative race
Raleigh, N.C. — The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2 Tuesday to advance an election protest in a key legislative race, finding substantial evidence that North Carolina Senate District 3 Democratic candidate Valerie Jordan isn’t a resident of the district. The protest was filed by Jordan’s Republican...
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
Fact check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'
When it comes to making political endorsements, it makes sense that law enforcement groups would prioritize crime reduction. But the president of the North Carolina Troopers Association made a factual leap when announcing Aug. 10 that his organization would be endorsing U.S. Rep. Ted Budd over Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
Forum covers progress, challenges of substance abuse in Southeastern NC
ELIZABETHTOWN — On Saturday, Alecia Roberts of Brunswick County hosted a forum at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, offering select members of the court system, the law enforcement community, the medical and healthcare community, and representatives from Bladen County’s commissioners and the 7th Congressional District an opportunity to network, and to participate in an energized, one-on-one discussion about the scourge of sex trafficking and opioid abuse within the southeastern NC area.
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses North Carolina’s tight U.S. Senate race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the latest Civitas Poll on North Carolina’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 19, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
NC has over 11,000 vacancies in public schools, a statewide survey finds
11,297. That's the number of teacher and staff vacancies superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported they had to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association when it surveyed its members this month. Superintendents who responded reported unfilled positions for 3,619 K-12 teachers; 1,342 bus drivers; 850 special education teachers;...
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said the Army...
'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
