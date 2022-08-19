ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 21

Related
WRAL News

Top NC senator prefers abortion limits after 1st trimester

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Editorial: Political 'poison pill' must NOT block Medicaid expansion in N.C.

If there’s any finger-pointing to be done for North Carolina’s 13-year failure to expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 North Carolinians – it should be in the direction of the leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly. Anything else is a transparent effort to pass the buck. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, know it as does Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
WRAL News

Cooper: Investigation of AG Stein is 'unprecedented repression of free speech'

A controversial probe into whether North Carolina’s attorney general violated an untested election law has a new, high-profile critic: the governor. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Tuesday slamming an investigation into the campaign of Attorney General Josh Stein. The Wake County District Attorney’s office is probing allegations that the campaign broke a 90-year-old election law barring candidates from circulating false and derogatory information about each other.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Not on the same page': No deal yet on NC Medicaid expansion

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina legislative leaders don't appear to be close to a deal yet on a Medicaid expansion bill. , R-Cleveland, told to reporters Tuesday. "I'm reasonably optimistic that something will happen in December." Hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians have been waiting for a decade...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
WRAL News

NC abortion law exceptions too vague, critics say

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban is back on the books after a three-year suspension by a federal judge. Critics of the law say its medical emergency exception is vague, possibly unenforceable, and they warn it will lead to poorer care for patients with pregnancy complications. Between...
POLITICS
WCNC

Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fact check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'

When it comes to making political endorsements, it makes sense that law enforcement groups would prioritize crime reduction. But the president of the North Carolina Troopers Association made a factual leap when announcing Aug. 10 that his organization would be endorsing U.S. Rep. Ted Budd over Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Abortion Law#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Roe V Wade#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#North Carolinians#House#Senate#Republicans#The General Assembly#Democrats#Democratic
WRAL News

Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WRAL News

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bladen Journal

Forum covers progress, challenges of substance abuse in Southeastern NC

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Saturday, Alecia Roberts of Brunswick County hosted a forum at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, offering select members of the court system, the law enforcement community, the medical and healthcare community, and representatives from Bladen County’s commissioners and the 7th Congressional District an opportunity to network, and to participate in an energized, one-on-one discussion about the scourge of sex trafficking and opioid abuse within the southeastern NC area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses North Carolina’s tight U.S. Senate race

Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the latest Civitas Poll on North Carolina’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 19, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
whqr.org

NC has over 11,000 vacancies in public schools, a statewide survey finds

11,297. That's the number of teacher and staff vacancies superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported they had to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association when it surveyed its members this month. Superintendents who responded reported unfilled positions for 3,619 K-12 teachers; 1,342 bus drivers; 850 special education teachers;...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy