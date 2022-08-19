Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police looking for witnesses to crash that critically injured pedestrian in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in the West End on Sunday night. Brian St. Clair, 62, was struck on West Liberty Street between Logan Street and Central Parkway around 11:20 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by streetcar in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a street car Monday night in Over-the-Rhine. According to early reports, dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck in the 1600 block of Race Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have not released the extent...
WKRC
Man in Blue Ash accidentally shoots himself in the leg
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at a busy intersection. Blue Ash Police were called to Kenwood at Conrell Road just after noon Monday. Officers say the man had shot himself in the leg. The driver of the vehicle took him to the...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck in OTR, critically hurt, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically hurt at an Over-the-Rhine intersection overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Central Parkway at West Liberty Street. It’s not clear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he or she was...
Fox 19
2014 murder of Tri-State soldier remains unsolved
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been more than eight years since a Tri-State soldier was murdered, and his mother is still waiting to find out who is responsible for her son’s death. Kelvin Johnson was 28 when he was killed in front of an Ohio Avenue apartment in August...
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
WKRC
Man accused of driving car into Walmart has history of OVI arrests
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man arrested for driving his car into a Westwood Walmart has been arrested at least twice before for OVI. Christopher Caylor, 30, was charged with OVI for the Aug. 14 that police say was intentional. A witness says police appeared to be trailing a speeding Caylor...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
WKRC
Pedestrian fatally hit in Liberty Township after domestic altercation
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Liberty Township Sunday. The crash happened on SR 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit around 5:30 a.m. Police say 38-year-old Ronald Winans, Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle traveling...
Cincinnati: A Man Was Hit By Street Car In Over The Rhine
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
WKRC
Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
Fox 19
6-year-old girl, father dead in suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 6-year-old girl and her father died in a suspected murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy Sunday as a custody dispute turned tragic despite the intervention of a SWAT team. The bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
WKRC
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
WKRC
Clermont County man accused of choking toddler and fracturing his spine
FELICITY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont County man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend's son. Nathan Sanders, 23, faces two counts of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children. The 18-month-old son of Sanders' girlfriend was brought to Children's Hospital on August 18 with injuries described as severe. The...
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
WKRC
'Kia Boys' stolen car trend hits one local woman who wonders if she'll ever get hers back
AVONDALE (WKRC) – It's a national trend that's hitting here in the Tri-State – people stealing late model Hyundai and Kia cars through a very easy method. And it's now left one local woman without her car or a way to get to work or her child to school.
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
