Medical Report: The dangers of heat waves for children

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The heat waves that we have been experiencing can be uncomfortable for adults, but they can be downright dangerous for children.

Our bodies have a complex thermoregulatory system that allows us to regulate temperature, but this system is not well developed in children. In addition, children are very dependent on adults to help guide them to make decisions.

According to a study out of Stanford, the growing number of heat waves we are experiencing is having an impact on children. There are some obvious issues. Young children can get dehydrated quite easily and don’t adapt with increasing fluid intake to adjust. In addition, since adults regulate temperature better, they may not notice an issue with their child.

Another group at risk: women who are pregnant, as well as their developing fetuses.

