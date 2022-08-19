Read full article on original website
How To Trade Futures on Binance?
Futures trading is a common pick for traders who want to trade on the price movement of a financial asset in the future (such as a stock, commodity, or even crypto asset). However, it is also quite risky because it requires the usage of a margin. Futures traders decide the...
The Top 3 Tezos NFT Marketplaces
NFTs are one of the fastest-growing niches in the crypto space. While Ethereum is one of the top blockchain platforms for the NFT space, Tezos (XTZ) is also beginning to make waves in the NFT ecosystem. Its NFT marketplace is renowned for its eco-friendly stance as well as its cost-effective nature.
Top 3 Cardano’s NFT Analytics Aggregators
NFTs may be the most loved and most hated asset on the internet right now. However, NFTs aren’t just JPEGs. They are a piece of technology that has the potential to transform many aspects of our regular lives, and eventually the world. Among them, Cardano is stealing the show with its minimal gas fees and amazing NFT projects.
Can Bitcoin Bounce Back After A 15% Drop?
The fall began during overnight trading and coincided with unusually high German inflation statistics. Comparable to U.S. PPI data are the German PPI figures. In contrast, the July PPI number for the US was 9.8%. Following a local bottom out at around $17,500 in June, bitcoin has increased by over...
The Top Three Ethereum Wallets You Must be Aware of
Ethereum is the most popular altcoin. It popularized the concept of smart contracts and thus pushed forward the growth of Web 3.0. It also has the most developed ecosystem in terms of decentralized applications for DeFi, NFTs, etc. Therefore, in this article, you will discover the best ethereum wallets in...
How to do Fixed or Flexible Staking on Binance
If you’ve been in crypto for a while, then staking will be a familiar term. Staking is the way many Proof-of-Stake blockchains verify their transactions and allow participants to earn rewards on their crypto holdings. So, staking generally involves committing your crypto assets to support a blockchain network and confirm transactions.
How Do You Trade A Sideways Market?
The term “sideways market” refers to price movement where the price varies within a tight range over an extended length of time without trending in one direction or the other. Along with these names, sideways markets are sometimes known as range-bound, ranging, non-trending, trendless, or choppy markets. Everybody...
How Ethereum Clients are Preparing for the ETH Merge
The level of preparation for the Ethereum Merge has been increasing as the date is getting closer. The Ethereum ecosystem has been working extremely hard to complete the long-awaited update and launch it. Therefore, Teku and Geth, clients for Ethereum 2.0, delivered the essential Mainnet upgrade v22.8.1, creating the basis...
5 Things you Should Know About Staking USDC
Stablecoins play an important part in the crypto space. They peg to another asset, in most cases to the USD, and USDC is currently one of the leading stablecoins in the market. So, many people in the ecosystem are trying to look for alternatives to stake USDC and get USDC...
Our Binance FAQ Part 2: 5 More Questions About Binance
When we look at volume, Binance is the biggest exchange in the world. As a result, each day, new customers sign up. It should come as no surprise that they have questions. Like we all had when we started our respective journeys. We are going to help you with answering some of these questions.
A Walkthrough Of The DefiLlama Platform
DefiLlama is an analysis platform where you can check the analysis data integrated from different blockchain networks. It is the largest TVL aggregator for Defi (Decentralized Finance) that aggregates data from more than 100+ networks and applications. The DefiLlama platform gives you a comprehensive and detailed record of each chain and the applications based on it. The platform source code is open and is maintained by the contributors from different protocols.
ERC-4907 – The Next NFT Standard
If you’ve ever looked at the NFT space, you would know that it could get really expensive. This is especially true for blue chip NFTs, such as Bored Ape Yatch Club (BAYC). For example, the cheapest BAYC today costs 68 $ETH, which is well over USD$100,000. Indeed, the NFT...
