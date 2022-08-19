Read full article on original website
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
Norra’s Legends of Runeterra support package synergizes with all Traps and Boons
Let's plant some Boons and Traps. Riot Games has doubled down on Boons and Traps with the inclusion of Norra as the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the Awakening expansion. Traps in Legends of Runeterra have been fringe-meta playable, despite some considering Teemo and Caitlyn meme champions. Bard and...
TFT Set 7 Patch 12.16: Full notes and updates
Riot Games is preparing for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms through minor Temafiight Tactics balance changes and bug fixes within Patch 12.16. Patch 12.16 is the final patch for Set Seven Dragonlands prior to the Uncharted Realms 7.5 Mid-Set update that will feature new traits like Lagoon and Darkflight, along with new dragon champions like Terra and Zippy. Reworks were also applied to the Dragon and Astral trait for Set 7.5. Notable changes within Patch 12.16 include increased health to Bruiser units at higher breakpoints, nerfs to Daeja, and a Shyvana mana buff.
Destiny 2 Strand subclass details: Grapple hook and more
The next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, is set to introduce a campaign set in a new Neptunian metropolis called Neomuna, and players will be able to use a new Darkness power in Strand to accomplish their missions. The new subclass was officially premiered during the Destiny 2 Showcase held by...
TFT Nomsy bug punishable by Riot if abused, says Mortdog
A Nomsy bug has slipped into Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands that can’t get fixed, resulting in Riot Games enforcing punishments for bug abuse. Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer announced today that a cloning Nomsy bug exists in TFT Set Seven. Patch 12.16 is scheduled to drop on the live servers on Aug. 24, but the update will not have a fix for the recently discovered bug. With Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms going live in two weeks, Riot has determined to let the bug ride and punish those who abuse it.
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck
Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
TFT Set 7.5 replaces Frozen Heart with Fimbulwinter
Riot Games is replacing Teamfight Tactics item Frozen heart with Fimbulwinter. While the name of the new item is still yet to be confirmed and might change in the next few micro patches, the TFT devs are set to give the old tank item a new purpose in Set 7.5.
Bungie and Epic make crossover between Destiny, Fortnite, and Fall Guys official
During Destiny 2’s Lightfall reveal event, Bungie also made the announcement that the game is coming to the Epic Games Store. And to celebrate the Bungie title joining forces with some of the most popular multiplayer games on the market, crossovers are coming to Destiny 2, Fortnite, and Fall Guys.
All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform
While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
