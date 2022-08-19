Steel believes T1 have a ‘decent chance’ of getting a slot in VALORANT franchising next year—but not because of his team’s results

Read full article on original website
Top Esports become first LPL team to qualify for Worlds 2022 with playoff win over EDG
With a spot in the upper bracket finals of the 2022 LPL Summer Split playoffs on the line, both Top Esports and EDward Gaming went all guns blazing in their League of Legends series today. It was a back-and-forth match as both teams took turns winning games, forcing out a game five to decide the winner.
S1mple set to return to NAVI roster for BLAST Premier Fall Groups knockout stage
After a short break due to personal reasons, it looks like s1mple will be returning to competitive CS:GO soon. The Ukrainian announced on Twitter he’s flying to Denmark, likely in time for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which takes place in Copenhagen. This means he’ll almost certainly be joining Natus Vincere for the knockout stage of the tournament.
T1 Zeus eager to face ‘top LPL teams’ at Worlds 2022
With League of Legends competitions from all across the world nearing the end of their summer playoffs, teams who have qualified for Worlds 2022 are now beginning to voice their hopes ahead of the tournament. After beating DWG KIA on Sunday, Aug. 21, and qualifying for Worlds 2022, T1 top...
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23
Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today. Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne
Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “Hatz” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “Vexite” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month. Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to...
CLG Contractz: ‘I’m trying to make Worlds, I’m trying to win a finals again. Until I hit that I won’t be satisfied’
Counter Logic Gaming has emerged from the 2022 LCS Summer Split as a team that has exceeded any and all expectations. One of the most pivotal members of the team has been jungler Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia who, after a few shaky years, is now leading the team through an LCS Championship run in what has been one of the best years of the star’s professional League of Legends career.
CSGO’s ESL Challenger Melbourne groups confirmed
More details have been confirmed about the upcoming CS:GO tournament, ESL Challenger Melbourne. The organizers have announced the groups for the event today. Eight teams have been divided into two even groups. Group A consists of some of the tournament’s favorites, while Group B doesn’t feature any squads from the European or American region.
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon join TFT Set 7.5 champion roster as 4-cost carriers
Three notable champions return to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 as four-cost carriers, showcasing powerful spells and abilities. Balancing the power of tier-three dragons in Uncharted Realms, the TFT team has added Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon as four-cost carriers. Set Seven four-cost carriers paled compared to the tier-four dragons toward the end of Set Seven. Adding Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon to Set 7.5 should give players flexibility when choosing a mid and late-game carrier. Both Graves and Pantheon are AD carriers, while Jayce is an AP carry.
ESL sets locations, schedule for IEM Rio Major RMR tournaments
CS:GO teams hailing from all over the world will play in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events that will decide who will qualify for the IEM Rio Major in November, the last Valve-sponsored tournament of 2022. All RMR tournaments will be played in October and only 24 teams will make...
EDward Gaming’s Viper is on pace to surpass 100 kills in 2022 LPL Summer Playoffs
EDward Gaming’s superstar AD carry Park “Viper” Do-hyeon has been one of the best players in his role since he entered the competitive League of Legends scene, and this year has been no different. The flamethrowing phenom has usually been a focal point of EDG’s gameplan, and it’s clear that the blueprint hasn’t changed all that much from their World Championship winning run to now.
Best counters for Grim in Rainbow Six Siege
Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm is bringing players the new Singaporean attacker, Grim. The veteran soldier uses his Kawan Hive Launcher to deploy a swarm of robotic bees in an area. Though his gadget may seem nightmarish, in Siege, it serves as an amazing intelligence-gathering tool—and knowing your enemies’ positions can be the difference between showing up on the kill cam and taking down your opponent or being gunned down.
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
All new cards in MTG Dominaria United Painbow preconstructed deck
Use all colors to dominate the game. Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming fall set, Dominaria United, is releasing with two preconstructed decks, one of which is a five-color list. “Painbow” is a five-color deck led by Jared Carthalion. It centers around playing with multi-colored Creatures and getting benefits from them....
Here’s how returning WoW players can claim a free copy of Shadowlands
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is free for players who are returning to WoW, for a limited time. Blizzard has launched a promo that runs from today until Sept. 5 that makes the game’s latest expansion free to purchase, for players who don’t already own it. The only requirement...
