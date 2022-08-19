Man arrested over suspected abduction and sexual assault of six-year-old girl

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.

Police believe the youngster was snatched in Warne Avenue, Droylsden, at around 4pm on Wednesday, before being led down a path towards a football field and allegedly assaulted.

She was reunited with her family a short time later and is receiving support from specialist officers.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday and is being questioned in custody by Greater Manchester Police.

Speaking in Warne Avenue on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “What I can say, he’s obviously grabbed a child, and what I would say to members of the public is that they need to be extra vigilant.

“A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we’ve got her back.

“Parents need to consider the circumstances of what I have mentioned and I would suggest they need to be extra vigilant with their children whilst we progress this as quickly as possible.”

