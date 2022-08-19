Firefighters Save Dogs Caught in Kennel Fire

Rescuing animals often comes as part of the job , and firefighters in the United Kingdom have been praised for saving the remaining three dogs from a serious kennel fire, in which the building was 75% alight.

The owners of the kennel in the village of Ardleigh in the south of England discovered the blaze after hearing popping and banging noises on the evening of August 16 . They were able to save four dogs themselves before getting assistance from Essex Country Fire and Rescue Service .

Fortunately, the team of firefighters rescued the three dogs who remained in the building and put the fire out.

The Building Was 75% Alight

By the time the firefighters arrived to the kennel fire, the building was 75% alight. However, they got the three dogs out of the property and stopped the fire from spreading elsewhere. They used water from a lake close by to support their own supply when it was running low. Authorities aren’t treating the fire as suspicious.

Quentin Sage, station manager, said: “Our crews have done brilliantly here to get on top of the fire quickly, and of course rescue the three dogs who were still trapped in the building when we arrived.

“Fortunately, none of the seven dogs involved were harmed – and this fire was extinguished before it could damage the entire property.”

Managing Fire Risk With Pets

Fires can happen without warning. However, there are ways to minimize the risk so that both you and your pets are safe.

If a fire does break out, there are ways to keep your dog safe too. Keep your dog’s collar on them and keep leashes by the door so emergency services can use them easily, and even use window stickers to make sure firefighters know that there are pets inside.

Run through an emergency plan with everyone in the house too. This way, you’ll all know what you need to do in case of a fire. Then, practice escaping with your dog. After all, it’s always better to be safe.

