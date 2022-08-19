Read full article on original website
Related
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
YouTube's new watermarks for Shorts are here to discourage cross-posting to TikTok and Instagram
Scrolling through your social media feed and encountering TikToks cross-posted to Instagram as Reels (before eventually, everything ends up on YouTube) isn't exactly something out of the ordinary. Sure, maybe you've already seen the creator's work on its original platform, but users in general don't seem to mind the repetition. Developers are another story, and we've already seen attempts to watermark videos to discourage cross-posting. Unlike TikTok, YouTube hasn't been placing a watermark on Shorts videos thus far, but that's all changing now.
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
Googerteller tattles on how often your computer talks to Google
Tired of companies tracking your activity across apps, serving you targeted advertisements just moments after you look at something? You are far from alone, and growing user dismay has forced companies like Google to implement measures such as the Play Store’s Data Safety section (even if that is a mere placebo fueling the illusion that we have control over Google’s data collection). Bert Hubert, the developer behind PowerDNS, wants to help paint an accurate picture just how vast Google’s thirst for data really is with the creation of Googerteller, some software that produces an audible beep every time your computer sends user info back to Google.
RELATED PEOPLE
Angry at transcription app Otter's changes? These are 3 top alternatives
Otter, a transcription and voice recorder service focused on boosting productivity, has announced it's changing its service for all users - and not entirely for the better. While we gain access to a couple of free new tools, Otter is reducing features across the board for free and paid customers. The monthly subscription fee is also increasing (although the annual price remains the same).
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
Does this spark joy? Tidying expert Marie Kondo is the new face of Google One
Google One’s most significant benefit is the enhanced storage space it provides users, and it seems Google is making a marketing push around what it can do for those who own Android phones. A new promo video from the company includes comedian Keegan-Michael Key and tidying expert Marie Kondo talking about the benefits of the Google One service.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ChromeOS could gain Google Pixel-style contextual widgets
Google offers a widget called At a Glance which offers all kinds of essential information right on your home screen ranging from commute time to weather data. Recently, Google has stepped up efforts to make the widget more useful for Pixel users through frequent Feature Drops with the inclusion of air quality alerts and Nest Doorbell video feeds. A similar “glanceable” widget tailored for larger screens could be in the works for devices running ChromeOS.
Is Android 13 a hero or a villain? The Android Police podcast decides
Maybe we laid "The Dark Knight" on a little too heavy, but let us have our fun — we're sure you'll be having fun right along with us as the Android Police podcast covers the launch of Android 13. Plus, we've got Jerry Hildenbrand from Android Central to espouse terrific kernels, too.
8 best AR games and apps on Android for spicing up your photos
Augmented reality is digital technology that embeds real-world environments and objects with virtual elements enhanced by computer generation. You're essentially seeing a mixed perception of reality within a game/app that supports AR functionality, slightly different from virtual reality (VR), where everything is digital and mimics a real-world environment. Even Google has jumped on the bandwagon by introducing ARCore (Google Play Services for AR), a platform designed for AR functionality where developers can access the necessary APIs for their AR games. People may pick up AR-supported apps and games to get creative with photography, educate people using AR models (like Google's 3D animals for kids), gather information for future purchases and renovations, and find entertainment while going out in the real world by playing games and joining social activities. With AR, the world is your oyster.
Mobile Photography Week 2022: Android Police's celebration of smartphone cameras
Welcome to Mobile Photography Week 2022 at Android Police. Throughout this week, we'll be bringing you various articles about the state of mobile photography in 2022, including how-to guides, explainers, deep dives, and more into where smartphone cameras are right now and where they're heading. Photography has come a long way since the introduction of Android, and it remains one of the key battlegrounds for the world's biggest phone manufacturers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Meet now shows you how noisy your office is
Taking calls and attending video conferences from noisy locations is never ideal — whether you're outside near a construction site or a cubicle away from a co-worker who's typing on a keyboard with obnoxiously loud switches — but unidirectional headset mics and dynamic noise-canceling algorithms built into video conferencing tools make life easier. The latter is where Google Meet comes in as its ambient noise suppression does a pretty good job of blocking out the noise. With a new feature, however, you'll know when exactly it's doing the hard work.
Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
Messing around with displays seems to be the hot new trend in Android hardware. Not long after some adventurous modders got 90Hz working on a Pixel 6a — with the potential to recreate it reliably — another screen hack has emerged online. If you're looking to save some power with your Pixel 6 Pro, and you're willing to install a custom kernel for your device, you might get access to an exclusive Pixel 7 Pro feature months before launch.
WhatsApp Communities are finally rolling out to beta users, ready to supercharge group chats
In April this year, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced WhatsApp Communities, letting you create sub-groups within groups. He called the feature a "major evolution of WhatsApp" and revealed that it had entered the testing phase. Since Communities would be a significant addition to the messaging, the company planned to roll it out slowly. It has been a few months since Facebook's announcement, but Communities has not made its way to any WhatsApp user. That's seemingly changing as select WhatsApp beta users have gained access to the feature.
Google's Pixel tablet might only support 64-bit apps — here’s why that’s a big deal
Google already gave us a glimpse at its upcoming Pixel tablet during Google I/O 2022, but the new device is still very much in the dark, with only few details on it known so far other than a 2023 release window. Thanks to some digging, one possible tidbit of information has now made it to the light. The Pixel tablet might launch with a 64-bit-only version of Android 13, which could make it one of the first Android devices to omit 32-bit support altogether.
Nothing Phone 1's Android 13 update is not going to arrive anytime soon
Nothing created quite a hype for the Phone 1, its first smartphone which launched in July this year. Despite being buggy, the company's Glyph interface was praised for offering a near-stock Android experience. It even resolved the lingering issues through multiple software updates since the phone's release. If you were hoping Nothing would also be quick to update the Phone 1 to Android 13, prepare to be disappointed.
The Android 13 OTA you've been waiting for is finally headed for your Pixel
Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for Pixel phones beginning August 15. As is the norm with any major software release, the big G did not immediately push the OTA to all Pixel phone users. Instead, it first made the update available to a small segment of users to ensure there were no significant issues with it before commencing a wider rollout. Now that a few days have gone by since the latest release of Android and no major problems have been reported, Google is pushing the update to all compatible Pixel phones in the US.
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
How to improve your food photos for internet clout
Chances are you've seen plenty of pictures of food on the internet. It's almost inescapable, and it's understandable to want as many people as possible to see something you worked hard to make. There are entire Facebook groups and subreddits devoted to sharing pictures of food, but as a bonus, sharing on Reddit can rack up karma that people will see next to your name. Like achievement points in games, there's no real point in boosting this other than the dopamine hit that comes from external validation and seeing a number next to your name get bigger. Still, it can be fun to rack up lots of imaginary internet points this way.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0