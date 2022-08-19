Chances are you've seen plenty of pictures of food on the internet. It's almost inescapable, and it's understandable to want as many people as possible to see something you worked hard to make. There are entire Facebook groups and subreddits devoted to sharing pictures of food, but as a bonus, sharing on Reddit can rack up karma that people will see next to your name. Like achievement points in games, there's no real point in boosting this other than the dopamine hit that comes from external validation and seeing a number next to your name get bigger. Still, it can be fun to rack up lots of imaginary internet points this way.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO