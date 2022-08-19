ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo to host community open house

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officials at Urban Alliance are inviting the public to attend the event, being held on Wednesday, August 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1009 East Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. Urban Alliance Executive Director Chris Pompey said in a release that, “we view this...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Ramona Park Beach temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake is temporarily closed due to the detection of higher than standard amounts of E. coli. Pending the results of further testing, it is expected that the beach will reopen on Wednesday, August 24. Long Lake is tested weekly...
PORTAGE, MI
Grand Rapids manufacturer stepping up efforts to help combat monkeypox

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is jumping in to help mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing at 140 Front Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids, has agreed to mass produce the monkey pox vaccine with the goal of increasing domestic vaccine supply.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
PORTAGE, MI
One year anniversary of deadly shooting at South Haven pier

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Saturday, August 20, marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. It happened last year when 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. 73-year-old Chuck Skuza died in the shooting while...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Alcohol not suspect in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that five people were injured in a three-vehicle-crash on Saturday, August 20, in Cass County. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township where one driver who was traveling southbound on Decatur Road struck a westbound vehicle on Marcellus Highway after entering the intersection.
CASS COUNTY, MI
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

