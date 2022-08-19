Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Ohio teachers strike over class sizes, building conditions
(Reuters) – Teachers in the largest school district in Ohio went on strike on Monday, two days before classes were set to resume after the summer break, saying the Columbus Board of Education had not met their demand for appropriate class sizes and for guaranteed air-conditioning in classrooms. The...
whtc.com
Jurors begin deliberations in second Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial for Croft and Fox
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Federal jurors have deliberated for five hours without a verdict yet in the retrial of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox for allegedly plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Closing arguments yesterday from prosecutors accused the two of wanting to kidnap and hang...
whtc.com
Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
whtc.com
Factbox-Five U.S. midterm races to watch in New York, Florida
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Voters in New York and Florida will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries and special elections on Tuesday that will help gauge the roles that abortion rights and inflation will play in the Nov. 8 midterms. Following are five key races:
whtc.com
Abortion key issue in special New York U.S. House race Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New York state voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November’s election battles for control of Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican...
whtc.com
Jeffery Allen Wassink
Jeffery Allen Wassink age 49, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Zeeland Hospital from complications from a motorcycle accident on June 30, 2022. Jeff was a member of Overisel Reformed Church and worked for Gateway Mission for 21 years, most recently as Maintenance Supervisor. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, dirt bikes, quads, and most anything outdoors. All of these meant spending time with his family.
whtc.com
Disc Golf Tournament Returns To Laketown Township
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 22, 2022) – Disc golfers from around West Michigan competed in the Shore Acres Open disc golf tournament on Saturday, Aug.20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, at Laketown Township’s Shore Acres Township Park, 6602 138 th Ave. The tournament was last played in 2019 and was on hiatus due to the pandemic.
