Effective: 2022-08-23 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND COCONINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM MST The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of portions of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a portion of the previously warned area has been issued. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Flagstaff. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Payson Arizona.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO