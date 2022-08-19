Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 13:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST Tuesday. * At 143 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gisela, Jakes Corner and Deer Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 295 and 304. State Route 188 between mile markers 267 and 276. State Route 87 between mile markers 230 and 239. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND COCONINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM MST The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of portions of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a portion of the previously warned area has been issued. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Flagstaff. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Payson Arizona.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 200 PM MST. * At 124 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Verde Estates, or over Payson, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Payson, Star Valley, Oxbow Estates, Round Valley, Flowing Springs, East Verde Estates, Mesa Del Caballo and Houston Mesa Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
