Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage four

Defending champion Primoz Roglic has claimed the overall leader's red jersey after winning the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday. The Slovenian Jumbo-Visma rider produced a stunning late effort to finish first in the 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia. Roglic made his move with 300 metres...
