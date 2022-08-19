Read full article on original website
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
BBC
Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage four
Defending champion Primoz Roglic has claimed the overall leader's red jersey after winning the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday. The Slovenian Jumbo-Visma rider produced a stunning late effort to finish first in the 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia. Roglic made his move with 300 metres...
