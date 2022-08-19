It's sad that Darin LaHood plays to conspiracy lovers and MAGA

What a shame that Darin LaHood wrote so many generalizations and untruths to play into the MAGA crowd regarding the Inflation Reduction Act.

He falsely claimed that the bill will "hurt working families in Illinois." Conversely, on Page 11A in the same paper, the report states that "the bill sticks with Biden's original pledge not to raise taxes on families or businesses making LESS than $400,000 a year."

Is LaHood the rep for all central Illinois families, or only for the upper earners of $400,000 and more? As to the increase in budget to hire more IRS employees, there was a shortage of workers there this year, causing some refunds to arrive in mailboxes late. If you are cheating on your income taxes and winking your way to the bank, it's time you became more honest with your return because with more employees, you could be challenged.

There are multiple reasons we need the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Republicans are quick to criticize changes by Democrats, however they never seem to come up with any positive suggestions specifically to help people as this new law will do. We won't go back to the 1950s , not in laws against women's rights, not against the tragic results of climate change, not in standing up for democratic institutions and countries across the world.

It is sad that this man places party over people and has become part of the conspiracy-loving crowd.

Darin LaHood:So-called Inflation Reduction Act will hurt families in Illinois

Judith Koren Shanahan, Metamora