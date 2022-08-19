ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

It's sad that Darin LaHood plays to conspiracy lovers and MAGA

By Judith Koren Shanahan
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago

What a shame that Darin LaHood wrote so many generalizations and untruths to play into the MAGA crowd regarding the Inflation Reduction Act.

He falsely claimed that the bill will "hurt working families in Illinois." Conversely, on Page 11A in the same paper, the report states that "the bill sticks with Biden's original pledge not to raise taxes on families or businesses making LESS than $400,000 a year."

Is LaHood the rep for all central Illinois families, or only for the upper earners of $400,000 and more? As to the increase in budget to hire more IRS employees, there was a shortage of workers there this year, causing some refunds to arrive in mailboxes late. If you are cheating on your income taxes and winking your way to the bank, it's time you became more honest with your return because with more employees, you could be challenged.

There are multiple reasons we need the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Republicans are quick to criticize changes by Democrats, however they never seem to come up with any positive suggestions specifically to help people as this new law will do. We won't go back to the 1950s , not in laws against women's rights, not against the tragic results of climate change, not in standing up for democratic institutions and countries across the world.

It is sad that this man places party over people and has become part of the conspiracy-loving crowd.

Darin LaHood:So-called Inflation Reduction Act will hurt families in Illinois

Judith Koren Shanahan, Metamora

Comments / 4

Related
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Metamora, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Healthcare advocates say Illinois Medicaid expansion to undocumented immigrants makes sense

Under a new Medicaid expansion program in Illinois, qualifying undocumented immigrant adults age 42 and up can now apply for health coverage. Luvia Quiñones, the senior director of health policy at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, said the Medicaid expansion program offers preventative care. “Don't you...
WSPY NEWS

State Senator concerned over ending of cash bail system

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's concerned about the rollout of Illinois' cash free bail system that will go into effect next year. In the system, many people accused of minor crimes will not be held in jail. Judges can still detain people accused of violent crimes who pose a threat.
MORRIS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Lahood
1440 WROK

Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt

While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republicans#Democrats#Illino
freedom929.com

STILL CIRCULATING IN ILLINOIS

(NEWTON/OLNEY) Authorities continue to warn all regional residents of the scam circulating in our downstate area dealing with text messages that appear to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. However, these text messages are a SCAM. The message indicates there are issues with packages needing to be delivered from the USPS and it lists a fraudulent Tracking Number with a link provided to click on. DO NOT click on this link! Folks should disregard this text and immediately delete it. The U.S Postal Service will always provide a paper notice if there are issues with deliveries. It’s also noted that fake Amazon text messages are also circulating. This information should be shared with others, including family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents, teachers can claim school expenses on taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois parents and teachers can claim some school expenses on their taxes to earn a credit of up to $750. The Illinois Department of Revenue’s Education Expense Credit allows for parents and educators to claim expenses totaling over $250 for a 25% credit. To qualify: you were the parent or […]
Journal Star

Journal Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy