Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Most Iowa well water users don’t do annual quality tests — and they should
(Radio Iowa) – A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10 percent of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law. Jamie Benning is the assistant director for Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension at I-S-U. “What that tells us with the amount of, or the frequency of their monitoring, or testing, along with some other behaviors is that 73% of well owners in Iowa are at risk for nitrate exposure,” Benning says, “because they haven’t tested in the last two years.”
kjan.com
CDC estimates 84.5% of Iowa kids likely had COVID
(Radio Iowa) – The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vast majority of Iowa kids have had COVID. The C-D-C analyzed samples from children between the ages of six months and 17 years who had blood drawn at commercial labs for non-COVID tests in May and June. The C-D-C estimates 84-and-a-half percent of Iowa children had COVID or were recovering from an infection in late spring. Having had COVID indicates a person likely has antibodies against the virus that prevent reinfection. A U-C-L-A study of mild cases of COVID has found antibodies against COVID drop after about three months and disappear after a year. The Mayo Clinic’s website shows the number of daily cases of COVID in Iowa has been dropping since the end of July.
kjan.com
Strike averted at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
(Radio Iowa) – Union representatives and managers of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeast Iowa have reached agreements, avoiding a strike at the facility. Ten unions represent workers who make ammunition for the U.S. Defense Department at the sprawling site near Burlington. The three year contract for Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees expired on Friday at midnight. According to Forbes magazine, workers at the plant make some of the components for missiles that have been shipped to Ukraine.
kjan.com
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in attempted bank robbery in northern Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an A-T-M from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota where there had been recent reports of thefts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Iowa kids need to be up to date on vaccinations before school starts
(Radio Iowa) – As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Boonstra says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases.
kjan.com
Iowa State Fair Claims GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title in Cornhole
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-o, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, August 20th. The old record was 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019. Guinness World Records officially counted 730 participants in the Iowa State Fair event on August 20, 2022. The number crushed the previous record by more than 280 people and made the Iowa State Fair the official record holder.
kjan.com
GOP candidate for state auditor says state gov’t should get out of the booze business
(Radio Iowa) – The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of Iowa after he was fired in 2018. “Unfortunately I became a whistleblower for them overcharging you on all of your liquor purchases,” Halbur says, “so at that point, we need to take action because it’s an illegal and unbusinesslike activity that the auditor’s office has a role on.”
kjan.com
State Fair wraps up good run with attendance more than one million
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair C-E-0 Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The fare is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a little devil in some of the details, but nothing that is any major thing,” he says. There was one day that saw more than three inches of rain in a short time that made for some wet fairgoers and some muddy areas. But the rest of the days were nice — which wasn’t a given with triple-digit temperatures and heat indices heading up to the Fair start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Iowa Dept. of Education awards funds for therapeutic classrooms
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Education, Monday, awarded over $2.3 million in therapeutic classroom grants to 10 Iowa school districts for the upcoming school year. Among the ten districts awarded this year are the:. Coon Rapids-Bayard. Council Bluffs. and Woodbine Community School Districts. The Iowa Department...
kjan.com
Blue Ribbon Foundation announces plans to renovate livestock buildings on fairgrounds
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. “The structures themselves are historic, you know, nearly a century old in some cases. Those will stay the same, but we need to renovate and restore the barns,” he says. “They are all unique, they all have different issues that have occurred over time,” Cownie says the barns have a constant flow of visitors and exhibitors through them during the fair’s run.
kjan.com
New college students need to build healthy, daily routine
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s three public universities start the fall semester today (Monday) and a northern Iowa physician suggests students concentrate on creating a common-sense daily routine. Dr. Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says students should make every effort to get a quality amount of sleep. “It’s hard when you go to college because no one is telling you when to go to bed or when to wake up,” Avery says. “Trying to come up with a consistent bedtime and wake-time is good, especially when kids will have class later and not necessarily at 8 AM, but trying to get up at the same time every day is really important.” Naps during the day are a no-no, according to Avery, who also says to avoid afternoon caffeine.
Comments / 0