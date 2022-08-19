Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair Claims GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title in Cornhole
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-o, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, August 20th. The old record was 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019. Guinness World Records officially counted 730 participants in the Iowa State Fair event on August 20, 2022. The number crushed the previous record by more than 280 people and made the Iowa State Fair the official record holder.
Iowa kids need to be up to date on vaccinations before school starts
(Radio Iowa) – As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Boonstra says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases.
Most Iowa well water users don’t do annual quality tests — and they should
(Radio Iowa) – A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10 percent of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law. Jamie Benning is the assistant director for Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension at I-S-U. “What that tells us with the amount of, or the frequency of their monitoring, or testing, along with some other behaviors is that 73% of well owners in Iowa are at risk for nitrate exposure,” Benning says, “because they haven’t tested in the last two years.”
CDC estimates 84.5% of Iowa kids likely had COVID
(Radio Iowa) – The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vast majority of Iowa kids have had COVID. The C-D-C analyzed samples from children between the ages of six months and 17 years who had blood drawn at commercial labs for non-COVID tests in May and June. The C-D-C estimates 84-and-a-half percent of Iowa children had COVID or were recovering from an infection in late spring. Having had COVID indicates a person likely has antibodies against the virus that prevent reinfection. A U-C-L-A study of mild cases of COVID has found antibodies against COVID drop after about three months and disappear after a year. The Mayo Clinic’s website shows the number of daily cases of COVID in Iowa has been dropping since the end of July.
State Fair wraps up good run with attendance more than one million
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair C-E-0 Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The fare is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a little devil in some of the details, but nothing that is any major thing,” he says. There was one day that saw more than three inches of rain in a short time that made for some wet fairgoers and some muddy areas. But the rest of the days were nice — which wasn’t a given with triple-digit temperatures and heat indices heading up to the Fair start.
Packed Manchester meeting over proposed Navigator carbon pipeline
(Radio Iowa) – The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquefied carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice president for Navigator, says the route was adjusted once Archer-Daniels-Midland decided to pursue its own carbon pipeline.
Deer hit pickup in Union County – you read that right
(Creston, Iowa) – A pickup truck avoided hitting one deer Monday night in Union County, but three other deer ran into the truck. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year-old Bryce Bisby, of Moline, IL, was traveling south on Cherry Street Road at around 9-p.m., when he saw a deer on the road. Bisby slowed down, but then three more deer came out of the west ditch and ran into the side of Bisby’s 2021 Chevy 2500 pickup, causing an estimated $7,000 damage. The vehicle had three distinct, separate dents, on its passenger side.
Iowa Dept. of Education awards funds for therapeutic classrooms
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Education, Monday, awarded over $2.3 million in therapeutic classroom grants to 10 Iowa school districts for the upcoming school year. Among the ten districts awarded this year are the:. Coon Rapids-Bayard. Council Bluffs. and Woodbine Community School Districts. The Iowa Department...
Annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and Hall of Fame Induction on August 27th
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Iowa Aviation Museum’s 29th Annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and the Hall of Fame Induction for 2022, will be held Saturday, August 27th, at the museum in Greenfield. A pancake breakfast will be served by the Fontanelle Lions Club from 7:30 to 10 am. Cost of the breakfast, which includes admission to the museum, is $8 for adults and children under 5 are free. PIC eat free.
Iowa ticket falls one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
(Radio Iowa) – A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99 million dollar Mega Millions prize. The ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers — but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing. The ticket holder will still get a one million dollar prize when they bring it in to Lottery Headquarters. It was the only ticket in the drawing to come that close to the jackpot.
Strike averted at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
(Radio Iowa) – Union representatives and managers of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeast Iowa have reached agreements, avoiding a strike at the facility. Ten unions represent workers who make ammunition for the U.S. Defense Department at the sprawling site near Burlington. The three year contract for Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees expired on Friday at midnight. According to Forbes magazine, workers at the plant make some of the components for missiles that have been shipped to Ukraine.
GOP candidate for state auditor says state gov’t should get out of the booze business
(Radio Iowa) – The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of Iowa after he was fired in 2018. “Unfortunately I became a whistleblower for them overcharging you on all of your liquor purchases,” Halbur says, “so at that point, we need to take action because it’s an illegal and unbusinesslike activity that the auditor’s office has a role on.”
New college students need to build healthy, daily routine
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s three public universities start the fall semester today (Monday) and a northern Iowa physician suggests students concentrate on creating a common-sense daily routine. Dr. Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says students should make every effort to get a quality amount of sleep. “It’s hard when you go to college because no one is telling you when to go to bed or when to wake up,” Avery says. “Trying to come up with a consistent bedtime and wake-time is good, especially when kids will have class later and not necessarily at 8 AM, but trying to get up at the same time every day is really important.” Naps during the day are a no-no, according to Avery, who also says to avoid afternoon caffeine.
ISU scientist use robot for 3-D study of corn leaf angles
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University researchers have developed a way to take 3-D pictures with a robot to study the leaf angles of corn plants. Professor Lie Tang says the leaf angles play an important role in how the plant captures sunlight, but it’s hard for a photographer to get pictures with thousands of plants growing together. “Some of them they can grow more than ten foot tall. And you want to capture the angles from bottom to the top in a very tight space,” Tang says. Tang is a professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering and says they developed a system with multiple tiers of cameras that are customized to work together.
Blue Ribbon Foundation announces plans to renovate livestock buildings on fairgrounds
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. “The structures themselves are historic, you know, nearly a century old in some cases. Those will stay the same, but we need to renovate and restore the barns,” he says. “They are all unique, they all have different issues that have occurred over time,” Cownie says the barns have a constant flow of visitors and exhibitors through them during the fair’s run.
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 8/22/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Today) released a report on 16 arrests conducted from Aug. 14th through the 20th:. On Aug. 20th: 40-year-old Kevin Louis Walker, of Adair, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 40-year-old Daniel Phillip Faulkner, Jr., of Casey, was arrested for Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Control, and Striking Fixtures upon a Highway. Both men were in a 2002 Dodge Durango that was involved in a rollover crash off I-80 at mile marker 86. They left the scene and were found at a residence in Casey and questioned before being released on citations; Arrested separately on Aug. 20th, was 40-year-old Bradley Gene Olsen, of Hancock, who was taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol on a warrant out of Decatur County, for Failure to Appear on a Violation of Probation charge. He was being held in the Adair County Jail until turned over to Decatur County Deputies.
Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Bank Robbery; Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Charge
DAVENPORT, IA – Arnordo Corderrel Turner, age 34 of Davenport, was sentenced on Thursday, August 18, 2022 to 65 months in prison for Bank Robbery. Following his imprisonment, Turner was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were dispatched to the Ascentra Credit Union for a reported bank robbery. Officers identified Turner as the robber. Turner passed a note to a teller requesting that they “put all the money on the counter.” The teller provided Turner with $1,155. Officers located Turner nearby and he admitted robbing the credit union. Turner pleaded guilty to the charge on February 22, 2022. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
2 arrested on drug charges in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate drug charges, in Union County. According to Creston Police, 18-year-old Anthony David Hopkins, of Osceola, was arrested Monday night and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense/Marijuana. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Creston Police report, 8/22/22
(7:06-a.m. News) – The Creston (Iowa) Police Department reports two weekend arrests and two incidents of theft. At around 5:45-p.m., Saturday, Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Garcia-Vasquez, of Creston, for Violation of No Contact/Protection Order. Garcia-Vazquez was transported to the Union County Jail where he was released on his own recognize. Late Sunday night, 41-year-old David Junior Richman, of Creston, was arrested at his residence and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Richman also has two warrants from Polk County for Probation Violation on an original charge for Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Domestic Abuse Assault. Richman was transported to the Union County Jail and being held without bond. He will be extradited to the Polk County Jail.
Linn County delays vote on solar project near Palo nuclear power plant
(Radio Iowa) – County officials are rescheduling votes on zoning changes that would allow construction of a large-scale solar farm around the decommissioned nuclear power plant near Palo. Charlie Nichols, Linn County’s planning and development director, told the crowd gathered for a public hearing last (Monday) night that the county had failed to provide proper notice of the hearing.
