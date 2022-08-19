Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road striping schedule beginning on Monday, August 22nd and lasting approximately several weeks. Pavement markings, including centerlines, shoulder markings, arrows, and more, are critical features of any safe and effective roadway, and it takes routine maintenance to ensure that these markings are clear, visible, and accurate. Find 2022 Road Striping Maps here: https://www.sanjuanco.com/1356/Map-Gallery.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO