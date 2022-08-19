Read full article on original website
Related
Islands Sounder
Pickleball tournament raises $5,600 for Family Resource Center and scholarships
Submitted by Orcas Island Pickleball. The Orcas Island Rotary Club’s Pickleball Tournament hosted more than 30 teams in a full weekend of friendly competition August 6 – 7 at Buck Park. While there were some clear winners in the pickleball brackets, the big winners were the Family Resource Center, who will receive half of the donations – and islanders seeking an education in the trades with the Rotary scholarship fund receiving the other half of the $5,600 raised.
Islands Sounder
San Juan County announces beginning of road striping
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road striping schedule beginning on Monday, August 22nd and lasting approximately several weeks. Pavement markings, including centerlines, shoulder markings, arrows, and more, are critical features of any safe and effective roadway, and it takes routine maintenance to ensure that these markings are clear, visible, and accurate. Find 2022 Road Striping Maps here: https://www.sanjuanco.com/1356/Map-Gallery.
Comments / 0