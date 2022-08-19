Submitted by Orcas Island Pickleball. The Orcas Island Rotary Club’s Pickleball Tournament hosted more than 30 teams in a full weekend of friendly competition August 6 – 7 at Buck Park. While there were some clear winners in the pickleball brackets, the big winners were the Family Resource Center, who will receive half of the donations – and islanders seeking an education in the trades with the Rotary scholarship fund receiving the other half of the $5,600 raised.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO