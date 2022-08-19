Read full article on original website
The wonder of the fair |Photos
The last time I wandered wistfully through the homemade jam aisle of the fair was in 2019. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the San Juan County Fair returned last week, and I was as enthralled as ever. In the preservation and vegetable section, I was in awe of the oversized onions...
Pickleball tournament raises $5,600 for Family Resource Center and scholarships
Submitted by Orcas Island Pickleball. The Orcas Island Rotary Club’s Pickleball Tournament hosted more than 30 teams in a full weekend of friendly competition August 6 – 7 at Buck Park. While there were some clear winners in the pickleball brackets, the big winners were the Family Resource Center, who will receive half of the donations – and islanders seeking an education in the trades with the Rotary scholarship fund receiving the other half of the $5,600 raised.
San Juan County announces beginning of road striping
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road striping schedule beginning on Monday, August 22nd and lasting approximately several weeks. Pavement markings, including centerlines, shoulder markings, arrows, and more, are critical features of any safe and effective roadway, and it takes routine maintenance to ensure that these markings are clear, visible, and accurate. Find 2022 Road Striping Maps here: https://www.sanjuanco.com/1356/Map-Gallery.
Charging canines, lit litter, vulgar verbiage | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • A deputy on Orcas stopped the driver of a vehicle for trespassing on private property and arrested them for driving with a suspended license and giving false information to a peace officer. • An anonymous person turned...
