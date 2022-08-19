ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Lisa Jean Connolly

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Mrs. Lisa Jean Connolly passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, August 15th, 2022.

She was born on July 11th, 1960, to the late Larry “Gardner” & Myrtle Eakes.

She was raised in a big family with 3 sisters Mary, Jackie and Lucille and 2 brothers Howard and Bud. She had only 2 jobs in her life. Her 1st job was at Baskin Robbins and from there, she went on to start her career at the phone company/BellSouth in Directory Assistance. She continued to grow within the company making her way up to a Maintenance Administrator.

She was the “Blue-Eyed Girl” to the late Donnie, the love of her life, for 39 years. They enjoyed many date nights, which usually consisted of Krystals hamburgers and people watching at Madison Square. They raised 3 beautiful daughters Crissy (Silvera), Tiffany (Billington) & Tabitha (New) whom they were incredibly proud of.

Lisa also had 6 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Kassidee, Kaileigh, Kaden, Brodie & Beckett and 1 great-grandchild, Everett. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchild, so much so, that she would make sure to have a present of some sort for them any time they came to visit. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and her reason for living.

Lisa loved watching TV, drinking Pepsi’s, doing Crossword Puzzles, playing cards, board games, Bingo and enjoyed time on a bowling league with Donnie. She was the queen of bargain shopping, loved a good yard sale and would often haggle over a quarter.

She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Her house would be lit up both inside and out. It was mandatory that her girls came out to help with the Christmas Extravaganza setup, which included multiple trees, bedding and bath, along with wrapping every frame on the walls.

She was known for her Soul Food and sweet treats; always providing a delicious meat + 3, cornbread, banana pudding and coconut cake. She enjoyed gardening with Donnie and was always willing to put in hard work, even if it meant she got her hands dirty.

Lisa was a beautiful person both inside and out, an incredible mother and grandmother, a true friend with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by so many.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 20th, 2022 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Brandon Silvera, Rich Billington, Collin New, Jason Adkins, Jonathan Eakes & Kaden Silvera serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

