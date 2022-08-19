ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Jason Michael Stewart

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago

Mr. Jason Michael Stewart passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, he was 41 years old.

Jason will be truly missed by family and friends. His favorite things to do were playing his Nintendo 64 and going fishing. He could fix anything; he was a handy man who was always working.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey Stewart and Debra Fielding.

He is survived by his wonderful sons, Landon Walker and Kaiden Walker; siblings, Tina (David) Butts and Joe O’Neill; grandmother, Dorothy Pavella; aunt, Nancy (Algis) Geleziunas; nieces and nephews, L.J. Garcia, Victoria O’Neill, and Jo Jo O’Neill; and the mother of his sons, Krissie Walker.

The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 28th at 2 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The Visitation will be held on Sunday from 10 am until service time at 2 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

