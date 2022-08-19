ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Deeper connection could lead to contention for Watkins Memorial football

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
PATASKALA — The offseason leading into Year 2 of football coach Darren Waters’ stint at Watkins Memorial was as much about off the field as it was the 48 minutes each week in between the lines.

Watkins has had a bevy of talent during the last decade, but a missing piece has never allowed the Warriors to take the final step of winning a Licking County League-Buckeye Division title and qualifying for the playoffs. The Warriors have not won a league title since 2006 and not qualified for the postseason in eight years.

"One of the things we invested a lot of time in this summer was getting to know each other better," Waters said. "We started with culture playbook meetings on Sundays in the spring, and all summer long, we had leadership meetings on Wednesday mornings. We have been putting the focus on creating a strong culture and being a group that is committed to doing what's best for each other. The seniors are doing a great job of setting that example for the underclassmen."

Watkins followed an 0-3 start against a difficult non-league schedule last season with a four-game winning streak to put itself in position to reach both of their goals. Instead, the Warriors dropped their final three games to LCL-Buckeye foes Licking Heights, Zanesville and Granville, leaving the program short of its first winning season since 2015.

To that end, Waters has tweaked the schedule, picking up three new non-league games, hosting Worthington Kilbourne before visiting Sheridan and Teays Valley. More importantly, the Warriors will have to be ready to strike when their opportunity to move to the top comes.

"I have tried to take on more of a leadership role and bring up my teammates when they are down," senior Brody Lee said. "I am trying to go 100% all of the time. ... We are understanding each other better and are more connected."

Defense is near and dear to Waters’ heart, and a unit with experience at every level could lead the Warriors on their path to a championship. Seniors Luke Mumford up front and Noah Bigham at linebacker have been fixtures since they stepped onto a varsity field, and senior Isaac Solomon will be among those to help out on the line with senior Logan Fitch and junior Sean Sheehan factoring inside at linebacker and junior Victor Oliver outside.

Henry emerged at cornerback last season and will have help from classmates Lee and Tommy Ishcy and junior Patrick Carney in the secondary. All are key pieces on offense, so opportunities are available for several players, including seniors Sam Johnson and Andre Baldwin.

"Stepping up, I still have to be hungry, still have to be humble," Henry said. "Without that hunger in you, you start to die out as a player if you are thinking, 'I'm him. I'm that guy.' I have to still be tenacious."

Watkins replaces record-setting offensive talent but returns several players that could move right into featured roles. Carney will replace All-Ohioan Liston Shroyer, who threw for more than 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns, at quarterback, and Carney already has extensive varsity experience at safety in addition to relieving the injured Shroyer late last season.

Senior DaaVion Long is expected to see his role expand following in the footsteps of the graduated Jaleel Sales after primarily running out for the backfield last season. Classmates Lee and Ischy, junior John-Luke Weiler and freshman Jaedon Ricketts lead a multitude of options to replace prolific pass catches Nate Younker and Caleb Wheeler.

"DaaVion is going to go crazy this year," Henry said. "Everybody is stepping up — Brody and Tommy. My QB Patrick is stepping up big. He is putting it on the money."

Watkins will have a senior-laden but untested line with seniors Colten Middendorf and Caiden Rodriguez on the left side and classmate Mason Sensabaugh on the right. Senior Max Little, junior Colton Rhoades and sophomores Chris Flowers and Jimmy Bogle are among those battling for spots.

“Caiden is a guy who has been dedicated to the program and is a hard worker in the offseason, and he obviously is very excited about his senior year,” Waters said. ”We don’t have the experience necessarily that we had last year, but we have a lot of good buy-in from these kids.”

Talent and Xs and Os, however, have not always been what has held Watkins back. The Warriors hope to have cooked up the right mix on the field and the sidelines.

"Talking to the younger guys, we are trying to start doing something different here," Henry said. "We are all working to get better as a team. ... As a senior, you really have to speak up."

Lee added, "Being a senior is definitely an eye-opener. It makes you become more into a man. The (underclassmen) we have to take them under our wing and help them get through it."

At a Glance

Coach: Darren Waters

State Classification: Division II, Region 7

In 2021: 4-6, 1-3

Key players: Patrick Carney, Jr., QB/DB. DaaVion Long, Sr., RB/DB. Jace Henry, Sr. WR/DB. Tommy Ischy, Sr., WR/DB. Victor Oliver, Jr., RB/LB. Luke Mumford, Sr., TE/DL. Brody Lee, Sr., WR/DB. Noah Bigham, Sr., RB/LB. Kevin Henry, Sr., WR/DB. Colton Middendorf, Sr. OL/DL. Caiden Rodriguez, Sr., OL.

What to expect: The Warriors graduated the elements to a prolific passing game, but Patrick Carney and a receiving corps led by Brody Lee and Tommy Ischy is champing at the bit for its opportunity. DaaVion Long is explosive with the ball in his hands, and a defense led by Luke Mumford and Noah Bigham could be ferocious.

Game to watch: Week 8 vs. Licking Heights — Rival Licking Heights grabbed the dramatic victory in Waters' first appearance as Watkins coach, and the Warriors will hope to regain Broad Street on their home field this October. A victory could put the Warriors in position to play for an LCL-Buckeye title and a Division II playoff berth at Granville in Week 10.

Postseason outlook: The Warriors gave a facelift to its non-league schedule, and challenging games against Worthington Kilbourne, Sheridan and Teays Valley will provide opportunities to pile up playoff points. They essentially controlled their destiny down the stretch last season, but lost three consecutive games to fall out of contention.

