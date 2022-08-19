Read full article on original website
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Pesto is paired perfectly with sweet tangy roasted tomatoes and salty bits of feta cheese in this herby Pesto Pasta Salad recipe from celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis. Put it all together with some zucchini and your favorite pasta shape for a fun meal guaranteed to get even your pickiest eaters on board. The beauty of this dish is that it's not only delicious, but also easy to make.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Deniz, her husband Konstantin, son Alexis, and Chilli (our golden doodle) Location: Queens Park — London, UK. Size: 2,000 square feet.
If you’re even vaguely familiar with the delicious blend of crispy bread, gooey cheese and warm ham that is the croque monsieur (which translates to “crunch sir” in French), then you’re likely aware there is a variation of the Paris favorite known as the croque madame that is essentially the same sandwich just topped with a fried egg.
This Italian tiramisu gelato pie is so creamy, semi-cold, and very delicious! It has an intensive tiramisu taste, so if you like coffee desserts then this one is the ideal sweet treat for you! It took me exactly 18 minutes to prepare it, plus around 5 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Changing Rooms viewers were left divided over a bright blue makeover of a converted garage on last night's episode. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and guest designer Micaela Sharp visited the town of Bedworth, Warwickshire, to meet science teachers Ann and Kevin, who live on the same street as their daughter Hannah and son-in-law Chris.
One day a week, without fail, my family goes against societal norms and lives dangerously. Breakfast for dinner is serious business in my house, and one of the few meals that no one has to be pestered to eat. We load up on scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and french toast. Sometimes we add waffles, egg muffins, or even chipped beef into the mix. Sometimes we even make a breakfast pizza!
This no-bake Ritz S’mores Cracker Cookie recipe is a simple spin on the traditional fireside treat, easily made as a chocolate-coated cookie without stepping foot near a flame. Only 4 ingredients are needed to make this easy sandwich snack – Ritz crackers, marshmallow creme, chocolate almond bark, and graham...
Finding the perfect foundation is a tall order. It needs to deliver enough coverage to leave the complexion looking naturally lit-from-within, the texture has to blend in seamlessly with little effort, it needs to wear comfortably through whatever the day (and night) brings, and it should do so without compromising our skin health. Add oily skin to the equation, and the pursuit to find the one seems near impossible.
It says something when you plan your family holidays to coincide with locations of great chocolate shops. So it was that we found ourselves in the Peak District, all magnificent green and drizzle while the rest of the country baked. When I told my children we were going to Misco’s in Leek – purveyors of the legendary cake balls (from £5.50 for two) – there were no complaints. The (flourless) cake balls were still being dipped when we arrived, so we wandered round Leek while we waited and got chatting to a woman in a shop who had never had a Misco’s cake ball even though she was right across the street.
