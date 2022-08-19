Fed's Barkin Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday after The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0