ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raLJK_0hN9zWaS00

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss.

According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture received a report of the sighting, believed to be the first in the United States, on July 7, according to KIRO. Entomologists there identified the specimen and sent it to their counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where officials confirmed that it was an atlas moth, the news station reported.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, a managing entomologist for the WSDA, said in a statement about the moths, which typically live in parts of Asia.

“This is normally a tropical moth,” he added, according to a WSDA blog post. “We are not sure it could survive here.”

USDA scientists are now trying to determine whether the specimen was a “one-off escapee” or part of a larger group that has made a home in Washington, Spichiger said.

Karla Salp, a USDA spokesperson, told KIRO that while a single caterpillar likely wouldn’t do much harm, an infestation could lead to the defoliation of apple and cherry trees in the area, ultimately impacting trade.

If you see one of the moths in Washington state, take a photo and send the image to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, officials said.

“The moths do not pose a public health threat and thus can safely be photographed, handled and collected,” the WSDA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Atlas#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. Races are starting to heat up now that we are only a few days out from the Tuesday election, and all eyes are on the race to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people arrested for alleged involvement in string of airbag steering wheel thefts in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Michigan for their alleged involvement in a string of airbag and steering wheel thefts, police say. The Dearborn Police Department said in a news release that across Detroit, Michigan, there has been a rise in airbag thefts recently in General Motor vehicles — especially the Chevy Malibu. DPD decided to launch an investigation into the thefts.
DEARBORN, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Louisiana man, 28, dies after vehicle strikes horse

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — An early-morning crash involving a horse left a Louisiana man dead on Saturday. According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kealin Batiste, 28, of St. Martinville, died due to his injuries following the crash, KLFY reported. Deputies confirmed to KATC that Batiste...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy