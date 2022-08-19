Read full article on original website
Massaro’s “Destroyer” Is Compelling While Cherry Arts’ “Essence” Is Distinctive
Opened last year along the culturally vibrant stretch of West State Street adjacent the Commons, The Rest has emerged as Ithaca’s most exciting new gallery. The brainchild of talented photographer Ben Bookout, the modest but nicely apportioned and thoughtfully furnished space hosts classes and concerts as well as regular exhibitions. It is home to one of the liveliest “first Friday” Gallery Night receptions going. It’s hard not to feel the energy going around.
Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute
On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
Section Of Southbound Ithaca Road Closed During Morning Commute
The Southbound lane of Ithaca Road between "5 Corners" and Elmwood Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 23, for repair and installation of new water service. The City's Department of Public Works suggests using Cornell Street or Dryden Road as detours.
Fentanyl Overdose & Poisoning Awareness Event Takes Held At Cass Park
Last week, a group of people motivated by pain, passion, and purpose gathered at the Cass Park pavilion in hopes of making a difference. Posters publicizing the gathering asked, “Have You Lost a Loved One to an Overdose or Fentanyl Poisoning?,” and it invited those interested to “Join Us at Cass Park to Acknowledge Your Loss By Creating a Tombstone That Will Represent Your Loved One.”
Man Rescued from Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge
A man was rescued by the Ithaca Fire Department early Friday morning after he fell roughly 75 feet inside the trail in the Cascadilla Gorge. Just after 1:30am, Tompkins County 911 received a call stating that a college-aged man had fallen near Highland Avenue and that he was bleeding. Ithaca Fire and Bangs Ambulance were sent to check on his condition. Firefighters arrived on Highland Avenue minutes later and found that the victim was on the trail inside the gorge. He was assessed on the scene by firefighter/EMTs and paramedics and immobilized to protect him from further injury. Rescue crews used a basket and their Mule Rescue Litter to carry him out of the gorge to a waiting ambulance behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. Bangs Ambulance transported the patient to definitive care. His current condition is not known at this time. The Ithaca Police Department says the fall appears to be accidental but encourages any witnesses to the incident to contact them. Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, Cornell EMS, and Cornell Police also responded to the scene.
24 Across For Tompkins Learning Partners
We are lucky to be living in an incredibly generous community. By definition, donating is a selfless act where the major reward for giving back to those in need is simply feeling good about giving. But we are fortunate enough that we are able to enjoy our particular interests while...
Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
Newfield Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Dankie’s Glass Shop
On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
