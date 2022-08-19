Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte man sentenced to between 5 to 8 years for Merrick's robbery
A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five to eight years in state prison for a burglary at Merrick’s Ranch House in late March. In Lincoln County District Court, Barry J. Allen also received a one-year term for being in possession of burglar’s tools. He was...
North Platte Telegraph
US 30 east of North Platte will close Sept. 1 for bridge construction
Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Sept. 1, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. KEA Constructors LLC, of Milford, is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for 11 days, ending Sept. 12. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Kudos to NPCC for College Drive
It’s a small thing as street projects go — just one block — but last week’s completion and opening of College Drive near Menards should help North Platte in several ways. It extends what was Sunrise Drive west from U.S. Highway 83 to South Willow Street,...
North Platte Telegraph
Higher total 2022 valuations aren’t all bad news for local homeowners
A four-year slowdown in local governments’ valuation growth has come to an end with west central Nebraska counties’ certification of governments’ 2022 taxable values. For owners of three North Platte homes, however, higher total valuations will more than offset the impacts of the higher individual valuations they have to absorb for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
North Platte Telegraph
NP voters made utilities public in ML&W birth
Before we temporarily leave the saga of the North Platte Recreation Complex proposal and petition drive, some local history comes to mind. If city government’s purview (in the views of some) ought to be limited to public safety, streets and utilities, it’s worth recalling that most utilities in this city once weren’t considered to be in its purview, either.
North Platte Telegraph
Hidden in statue, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
North Platte Telegraph
Valuations place 2nd piece of 3 sample NP homes' 2022 tax puzzle
North Platte’s 2022 “budget season” started unfavorably in June for three particular homeowners whose individual taxable values rose for the first time in four to five years. Now, with total taxable values certified, they’re looking at notable cuts in their gross property tax bills — depending on...
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners approve cost of living increase
The Lincoln County Commissioners approved a 5% cost-of-living increase Monday for Sheriff’s Office law enforcement and corrections personnel who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police union. The contract signed in 2021 called for the increase, and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the language in the contract...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte softball defeats Kearney 6-2
Tatum Montelongo struck out 17 batters, and Lauren Horne and Kaitlyn Aden each hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning as the North Platte softball team defeated Kearney 6-2 on Monday in North Platte. “It’s always fun to play at home,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “The...
