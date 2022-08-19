Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Aug. 21

New generation needed

As a lifelong resident of Framingham and living on the Southside, I endorse Priscila Sousa for state rep.

Priscila's energy is impressive. We need a new generation of leaders in our government to help pave the way for our future. She has the skills, enthusiasm and work ethic to get the job done. She is what Framingham needs.

Jane Abro, District 8

Framingham

Unique opportunity for new district

As I finish my third term representing Framingham and Ashland, I am reminded of everything our local delegation has accomplished. My colleagues and I have secured many millions more for local public education and millions in funding to clean up contaminated sites on Framingham’s Southside. We expanded reproductive and immigrant rights while passing bold legislation reforming the criminal justice system, fighting climate change and combating gun violence. We have been successful as a legislative delegation — not by competing for headlines or personal advancement, but by collaboratively advocating for funding and state policies that enhance the lives of area residents.

With the creation of a new 6th Middlesex House District, uniting downtown and South Framingham for the first time in over 50 years, we have a unique opportunity to send a proven champion to Beacon Hill.

While on paper each of the candidates share similar values, Margareth Shepard stands apart for the depth of her experiences and the vital partnerships she brings to the State House. Her humility and pragmatism, rooted in her deep passion for equity and justice, have fueled her success as a city councilor, community advocate and small business owner, and will be instrumental to Framingham’s ongoing advocacy on Beacon Hill. Margareth understands that being an effective elected official means imagining what is possible, learning from previous experiences, and championing projects to completion.

Only one candidate has played an active role in advocating to my office on legislation, one candidate has the years of experience working with activists and legislators to successfully pass laws, and one candidate has the partnerships with future colleagues to succeed on day one. That is Margareth Shepard.

It is only through relationships and collaboration that great work is accomplished, and with Margareth representing you, that work will continue.

State Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis

7th Middlesex District

Framingham and Ashland

Sousa builds partnerships

As a lifelong resident who has been involved in the civic life of Framingham for over 50 years, I know that we have had a rich history of sending strong, thoughtful, progressive leadership to the State House to represent us. Priscila Sousa will continue that legacy.

Priscila stands out as one of the most hardworking and impressive community leaders I have seen in my many years of involvement. Priscila Sousa knows the value of building partnerships and collaborations to get things done.

Her background, accomplishments and proven effective leadership skills make her an ideal candidate for state representative. Priscila is committed to the Democratic principles of justice, equity, inclusion and fairness for all. She is dedicated to bringing state resources to Framingham to confront environmental pollution, to build a new state-of-the-art elementary school on the Southside, to expand early education opportunities, to improve and enhance the downtown and many more quality of life initiatives.

We have the opportunity with this election to send Priscila Sousa to the State House where she will be an energetic advocate for and a strong voice of the people of Framingham.

Please cast your vote for her in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Jerry Desilets,

Former town moderator, past chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee, former member of the Framingham Strategic Initiative and Financial Oversight Committee (SIFOC)

Framingham

Shepard knows value of partnerships

I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Margareth Shepard for Framingham’s new 6th Middlesex District. Although I don’t live in the district, we are still one Framingham, and it's crucial that our representatives work collegially and effectively in the best interests of our city.

I have followed Margareth's trajectory since her time as a city councilor and she always impressed me with her calm and thoughtful demeanor. It was obvious her life experiences shaped how she expressed herself and engaged with others.

Margareth ran for City Council in 2017 when anti-immigrant sentiment ran high throughout our country. Nonetheless, she won her seat handily and never shied away from advocacy for immigrant rights. While others in the local political establishment resisted becoming a welcoming community for immigrants, Margareth moved an official welcoming ordinance forward.

In her personal and political life, Margareth is a striver in the best sense of the word. She came from Brazil as a single parent, learned English, started a business, raised a family, and became active in civic life.

She is independent, not beholden to entrenched political entities, but knows the value of partnerships. Her work has been guided by what is best for her city constituents; she will remain focused on how to best serve all of her constituents at the State House.

Teachers, nurses, women’s groups, environmentalists, legislators, progressives are lined up in full support of Margareth Shepard for the new 6th Middlesex. I urge you to vote for Margareth on Sept. 6.

Esta Montano

Framingham

Impressed with Sousa

As longtime active members in Framingham’s government, we are impressed with Priscila Sousa’s ability to lead and bring people together to achieve common goals. From organizing playground builds to chairing the School Committee, Priscila has the community experience needed to be a state representative.

Valerie and Martin Mulvey

Framingham

Dempsey can fix MBTA

I write in support of the candidacy of Chris Dempsey for auditor of the Commonwealth. Given that both Democratic candidates seem to be equally qualified to head up that important office, it's my opinion that Dempsey's transportation experience is sorely needed at this moment in history, and sets him apart.

The commonwealth is headed for a public transportation disaster if the status quo at the MBTA continues. As retired administrator of the MWRTA and someone who has dealt professionally with both MassDOT and the MBTA, I can attest to the fact that something needs to change. There are many excuses which are bandied about. Poor management, underfunding, deferred maintenance, inept workforce and COVID-19 are but a few. Some of these may or may not be true, but what is true is that currently not only doesn't the MBTA work right, it is downright dangerous. The taxpayer needs reasons, not excuses.

It is going to take a collective effort by the next administration, legislative leadership and those working in transportation to get this problem fixed. A little imagination and proven leadership wouldn't hurt either. We need to know the reasons.

The auditor's role in getting to the heart of what's wrong will be crucial to the process of fixing it. Therefore, with all due respect to each candidate, let's give ourselves a head start and elect Chris Dempsey as the next state auditor.

Edward J. Carr

Natick

Gouveia for lieutenant governor

Among Democrats, there is a three-way contest for the right to serve alongside the future Gov. Healey. And of those three candidates, only state Rep. Dr. Tami Gouveia truly meets the moment.

Though her political resume is short, Tami Gouveia’s professional career as a public health social worker and her experience as a single mother who confronted challenges accessing government resources have helped her to advocate for greater equity and support for people in need. Tami has always put what is right ahead of what is popular and she is not afraid to challenge the powers-that-be.

In just a few short years on Beacon Hill, Tami has filed bills to combat the opioid crisis as well as to prevent and treat childhood trauma. She fought for criminal justice reform, defended reproductive justice, LGBTQ and women’s rights, and she pushed for greater transparency in the State House.

Tami Gouveia took the COVID-19 pandemic seriously from day one, taking action on measures to upgrade school ventilation systems, providing for PCR testing in schools, and making free rapid tests available. When others chose a path that was more politically convenient, Tami relied on the experience that comes from 25 years in the public health sector. As an educator and public health professional, that matters to me. She will continue this good fight as she advocates for greater access to health care for all, a cleaner and greener Massachusetts, economic justice, and much more.

Maura Healey will be a baller running point as governor, but she will need a small forward like Tami Gouveia to make the big plays to move Massachusetts forward. Please join me in voting for Tami Gouveia for lieutenant governor.

Kurt Fusaris

Framingham

Trusting Shepard's vision, leadership

It is with great joy and confidence that I endorse Margareth Shepard as a well-prepared and committed state representative candidate. I do admire her consistent growth as a business owner, community leader and advocate for our community.

As a Brazilian immigrant still learning about the fabric of civil democracy, I have learned to trust her vision and leadership. Ms. Shepard emulates the cross-cultural partnership that enhances the quality of life for all members of our diverse community. She always seeks the path of mutual understanding, building a shared vision and problem-solving with clarity and compassion. She is my candidate.

Luciana Castrillon

Framingham