The 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival is history and it’s time to look ahead to upcoming events sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and others. Next up is the “Brews on the Mountain” beer and wine festival set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 on the Grimes Baseball Field at West Park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. According to District Manager Corey Torres, the festival is a fundraiser for the district’s youth programs.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO