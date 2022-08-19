Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
This week's weather: Triple digits remain in the forecast
Our heatwave looks like it is going to continue throughout the week. Bakersfield this week can expect highs hovering around 102° degrees. Our mountain communities are also feeling the heat this week. Kern River Valley can see a few triple digits in the forecast this week on Tuesday and...
Heat advisory in Kern continues through Saturday evening
Hot weather will continue throughout the county, as a heat advisory for the Valley expires at 7 p.m. Saturday. No future advisories are listed at this time, however temperatures could reach into the triple digits for Bakersfield nearly every day this week. No rainfall is expected the next seven days, and the county will see […]
theshafterpress.com
Caboose flies into Shafter
The Shafter Depot Museum has a new exhibit on display as it had a 1942 Flying Caboose land on its train track at the Museum as part of a new display. The antique rail car came from Terra Bella, courtesy of the J.R. Francis estate. On Aug. 2, the caboose...
Bakersfield Californian
A number of new features greet students at BC
Measure J has been very good to Bakersfield College, and on Monday, the first day of the fall semester, college officials were excited to share the campus’s latest offerings with new and returning students. Some of the projects funded by the more-than half-billion-dollar bond voters passed in 2016 were...
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Two parks fill with people, activities during Mountain Festival
Two parks within walking distance offered a variety of activities for visitors during Mountain Festival weekend. Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard had a wide selection of handcrafted items produced by Tehachapi area artists. Over at Central Park, commercial booths offered every imaginable product as well as daylong live entertainment and plenty of food booths and cooling shade to go along with a pleasant day.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
Some relief from heat won’t arrive until next weekend
Kern County will see hot conditions for several days, before relief arrives next weekend. Bakersfield’s temperatures will reach into triple digits for several days, leading to a gradual cooldown on Friday. No rain is expected over the next seven days.
Kern County country music legend Larry Petree, wife Betty die
The executive director of the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame has confirmed that the couple has died but the details surrounding the deaths have not been publicly released.
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
Bakersfield Now
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Portion of Hwy 33 closed near Taft following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 33 after a crash Sunday south of Taft, Caltrans said. The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 33 at Petroleum Club Road involving a sedan and a semi-truck. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash. Highway […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion
The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion. Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
Tehechapi News
‘Brews on the Mountain,’ apple festival and T-Town Ride among upcoming events
The 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival is history and it’s time to look ahead to upcoming events sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and others. Next up is the “Brews on the Mountain” beer and wine festival set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 on the Grimes Baseball Field at West Park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. According to District Manager Corey Torres, the festival is a fundraiser for the district’s youth programs.
L.A. Weekly
Linda Joyce Beaty Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 119 [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday morning, Linda Joyce Beaty was fatally struck in a semi-truck accident on Highway 119. The incident was reported around 7:22 a.m., near Buena Vista Road. Crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators said a...
Bakersfield mobile home park without water for four days
A black pipe that is now going through a mobile home community is the temporary fix for a water issue that occurred last week.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans
The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family. It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.
Tehechapi News
Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29
Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Taft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About eight houses in Taft needed to evacuate on Monday after a 4-inch gas line leak, according to a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson. The department said a contractor working on the roadway caused the gas leak and it is now isolated. According to PulePoint the incident started around 4:21 p.m. […]
