What do Sudbury residents want in their next town manager? Fill out a survey

SUDBURY — Town officials recently announced that a community survey is available for residents and local businesses to share their thoughts regarding the skills and experience that they feel the next town manager should possess.

“We are interested in learning about the skills and experience that Sudbury’s residents and business community would like to see in their next town manager,” said Select Board Chair Charlie Russo, on behalf of the board in a prepared statement. “It is critical that the Sudbury community is an integral part of this process.”

The town's most recent manager, Henry Hayes, resigned on June 30 — nine months ahead of the conclusion of a three-year contract. On June 10, the Sudbury town website published a joint statement from the Select Board and Hayes, outlining the latter's “voluntary resignation.”

Assistant Town Manager Maryanne Bilodeau is serving as interim town manager.

Sudbury has contracted with Community Paradigm Associates, a Plymouth-based consulting firm, to assist in the search process for a permanent manager.

For the convenience of Sudbury residents, the survey is available in three formats:

Online . Available on the town website and via the following link: https://forms.gle/MnDDnxheYT2G7n8f7

. Available on the town website and via the following link: https://forms.gle/MnDDnxheYT2G7n8f7 Paper . Copies may be obtained at the Town Clerk’s Office entry vestibule (322 Concord Road), which is open 24/7. Look for the box marked “Town Manager Search Community Survey,” and return the completed form to the same location. Paper surveys are also available at the Senior Center (40 Fairbank Road) during regular operating hours.

. Copies may be obtained at the Town Clerk’s Office entry vestibule (322 Concord Road), which is open 24/7. Look for the box marked “Town Manager Search Community Survey,” and return the completed form to the same location. Paper surveys are also available at the Senior Center (40 Fairbank Road) during regular operating hours. Phone. Those needing assistance with completing the survey may do so over the phone by calling the Sudbury Senior Center at 978-443-3055.

The survey will remain open through Sept. 8.

For more information, call the Town Manager’s Office at 978-639-3381.