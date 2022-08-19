ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipston, MA

Red Apple Farm uses irrigation to keep apple picking season on track

By Emilia Cardona, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7YsZ_0hN9yS1L00

PHILLIPSTON — As Red Apple Farm prepares for its fourth annual Sunflower Festival this weekend, the staff is pulling out all the stops to make sure a Level 3 drought doesn't ruin this season's apple harvest.

"I feel optimistic and we had some timely rains but we had to irrigate more than normal and work more to keep our crops in good shape for the fall harvest," Al Rose, owner of Red Apple Farm, said. "For farms in the Northeast, long-term drought management is going to be more and more important because of global warming and warmer summers every year."

The state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has deemed most of Massachusetts as "Level 3 – critical drought," which enacts a ban on all unnecessary outdoor water use.

Despite the drought, Rose is optimistic about the upcoming apple harvest. The farm is currently picking four kinds of apples that ripen in early August, and by late September, the apple season should be in full swing.

"The trees that weren't doing well with the drought, you can see the effect that the heat has on them, especially on the last remaining original Macintosh apple tree," Rose said. "That tree was planted in 1912 and the drought has killed the top section. The 100-year-old tree did not like the stress of this year but it is still producing offspring."

Adapt, diversify and change are what farmers must do to keep their farms operating. Rose claims farms are at a disadvantage because everything they do is experience-based.

"Adapting to things that are out of our control, like extreme weather, is what you do as a farmer," Rose said. "It seems like we are always adapting and changing. COVID-19 really challenged our ability to adapt and change."

Rose said he has his grandfather's records of strategies the farm has used in the past to protect the harvest from certain weather but he realized that his grandfather didn't have to deal with the result of climate change and extreme weather.

"You really can't prepare for unpredictable weather; what you really can do is start thinking of options, make a decision and take the three- or four-day window that weather forecast gives you to prepare for the worst," Rose said. "We always joke that the reality of farming is that you are gambling all of the time."

How do farmers water crops in a drought?

"With drought years like this, we are not able to keep up with the demand. It just has been one of the hottest years in a long time," Rose said. "We had to dig wells into our irrigation system to keep up with the water demand for our crops."

At Red Apple Farm, there are four rainwater- and percolation-filled ponds. Two are currently used for irrigation and the other are backups for emergency use. The ponds in use are running low because there has been little to no rain to refill them this summer, but the crops demand more water as the temperatures reach record-high numbers.

Other weather hazards that hurt farming

"There has been a couple of years where we have run out of water completely," Rose said. "In 2019, we had a really bad hail storm and in a matter of minutes, 60% of our apples were gone. This year, the apples look great, they just need more water."

"You never know with these thunderstorms. We say we want them to hit us but with a lot of these storms come hail and for an apple farmer you don't want hail," Rose said. "Farms are such a weather-dependent operation."

Constructing irrigation wells is something farmers can do to keep up with the hot temperatures. However, the cost of developing the wells is an obstacle for most farms when looking for solutions to keep their crops alive.

State programs help with farm irrigation

"Three years ago, we applied for this state program that helps farms build irrigation wells to prepare for dry summers," Rose said. "Our project was not funded until now. The total cost of the program is about $20,000."

The Farmers Service Agency and the United States Department of Agriculture fund several grant and loan programs that give farmers financial support to construct irrigation systems that help them fight against the drought and other extreme weather.

"We are the first farm in the state to get funded and to be able to start the construction of the solar panel powered well pump," Rose said. "Green Mount Well Company based in Vermont is putting in the solar panels that will make the irrigation pond more reliable and sustainable."

If you go to the Sunflower Festival

The fourth annual Sunflower Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, food and vendors.

If you go to the Appleseed Country Fair

The farm is also hosting the Appleseed Country Fair, which will be held over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5. Admission is $15 per car.

The farm is at 455 Highland Ave., Phillipston.

For more information, visit the farm's website at redapplefarm.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls

The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
WSBS

Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight

One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Phillipston, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington

They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
CUMMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Water Management#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Red Apple Farm
MassLive.com

Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)

Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
GoLocalProv

One of RI’s Oldest Homes Is Now for Sale—Built in 1696 and Restored in 2022

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of Rhode Island's oldest homes is has been restored and it now and amazing blend of history and new amenities. The "Crown Jewel" of Stone Enders is now for sale. This stunning historic home, known as the "Valentine Whitman House", was originally built in 1696 and has just been carefully and thoughtfully restored by Preserve Rhode Island and Heritage Restoration.
REAL ESTATE
WBEC AM

The Most Popular Beer in Massachusetts Might Shock You

Last week, we learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score

Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Interesting Castle Hill Beach in Massachusetts (with Map & Photos)

Castle Hill Beach in Massachusetts is one of the most popular beaches in the entire area. The white sands of Castle Hill Beach stretch for miles, making this beach one of the most picturesque in New England. Surfing is one of the most practiced sports in this part of the country, and this beach in particular was not going to be less.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
SOUTHWICK, MA
country1025.com

New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US

We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
MAINE STATE
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

686
Followers
352
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy