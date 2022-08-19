Read full article on original website
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes back to school with first test Sept. 3The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upcoming and ongoing exhibitions in Columbus art museumsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months. Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
WBKO
Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.
myfox28columbus.com
West Columbus barricade situation ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day
The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
travelnowsmart.com
Buckeye Hot Springs in Ohio
Buckeye Hot Springs is a relatively remote, but still popular, natural hot spring located in Toiyabe National Forest. Accessible via a dirt road, the water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles into rock pools and down into Buckeye Creek. Located just outside of town, one pool is partially tucked into a cave. Although buckeye hot springs isn’t the most crowded destination, you should still wear appropriate clothing if you plan to visit the sultry hot springs.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODNR Looking for Volunteers to Help Keep Deer Creek Trails Beautiful
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people with a passion for conservation to help with trail improvements. Deer Creek State Park is inviting people to volunteer for a series of trail revitalization events. “We are committed to providing excellent recreation and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
NBC4 Columbus
FULL: Columbus teachers provide update on first day of strike from picket lines
As Columbus teachers assembled on picket lines outside schools hours after voting to go on strike, its union set a media briefing for Monday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ.
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
Columbus teachers picket as school board meets
This is an archived story. Follow this link for newer developments on the teachers strike. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. With students, parents, and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union and the […]
Cbus Soul Fest celebrates Black culture at Bicentennial Park, Columbus Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two events will kick off the first Cbus Soul Fest this Saturday, celebrating Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park and the Columbus Commons. The Cbus Soul Fest will kick off at Bicentennial Park at 11 a.m., with food from local vendors, local businesses, organizations and a slew of live […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote
Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ACQKdR. Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike …. Columbus Mayor Ginther talks about the teacher union’s …. Midday Forecast: August 22, 2022. Columbus teachers, school board remark on first day …. Ryan Day, Jim Knowles provide fall camp...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus City School teachers vote to strike
Columbus City School teachers vote to strike. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3cdAIO6. $389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State …. How a new Columbus flower shop grew from the COVID-19 …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Columbus gas prices back up 11 cents, average returns...
beckersspine.com
7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more
Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
