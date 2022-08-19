Read full article on original website
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
All Wei 2000 Pro 2,264Wh portable power station
The All Wei 2000 Pro is one of the latest portable power station solutions to hit the market and features a 2,264w capacity together with 13 different ports together with a variety of different safety features including short-circuit protection, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, under voltage protection and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1,399 or £1163 (depending on current exchange rates).
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release. The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below. OxygenOS...
Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319
Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost your content library...
Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%
We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
MediaTek 4nm T830 platform for 5G routers and mobile hotspots
MediaTek has this week announced a new addition to its range of 5G systems in the form of the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). Featuring the companies M80 modem the T830 supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6 GHz band operations making it perfect for 5G networks worldwide.
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS supports Raspberry Pi 4
This month the development team responsible for creating the fantastic Ubuntu Linux operating system have announced the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS. The latest update is the first major milestone in Ubuntu’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users will be asked to upgrade to the latest 22.04 LTS directly from their desktop, if they have not already been prompted to do so.
OnePlus 10T gets durability tested (Video(
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything out the OnePlus 10T through a range of durability tests, this includes a burn test, scratch test, and bend test. It will be interesting to...
Android 13 in action, top features revealed (Video)
Yesterday Google released Android 13 for their Pixel range of smartphones and now we get to find out more details about the update. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the latest version of Google’s Android OS and some of its new features. . Here...
How to record iPhone calls using Magmo
IPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.
How to share your WiFi password on iPhone
If you have trouble remembering your WiFi password and want to share it with your friend or visitors, Apple has a handy tool that lets you share your WiFi password on your iPhone. This is designed to easily help you connect another device to your network, without having to remember your password, all you need is an existing device connected to your WiFi network.
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Realme 9i 5G smartphone gets official
Realme has announced a new Android smartphone, the Realme 9i 5G and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display. The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor. The handset comes with a choice of...
Lion Energy 5V @ 50W folding solar panels
If you are searching for a portable solar charging solution, you may be interested in the 50w folding solar panel array created by the engineers at Lion Energy. When unfolded use the solar panels integrated kickstand is to position the panels in direct sunlight and charge your devices using one of three different connections either USB-C, USB or the included 10′ barrel to barrel cord.
GeekHub EDC essential programmable desktop hub from $39
GeekHub is a small yet versatile EDC essential desktop hub designed to be used with Windows PCs and Apple Mac computers running mac OSx 10.6 or later. GeekHub provides 3 high speed USB ports, making it easier to transfer data or connect with multiple devices together with programmable shortcuts, volume control and plug-and-play setup.
