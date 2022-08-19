Read full article on original website
United Way of North Central Mass. awards $1.15 million in grants to local agencies
FITCHBURG — United Way of North Central Massachusetts (UWNCM) has distributed $1,151,063 in funds to 44 local agencies through two grant programs. The grants will support programs that target pressing community needs and offer after school and out-of-school time activities for children and youth. Through its Community Impact Fund...
Massachusetts woman sentenced in TSA wire fraud scheme
A Lynn woman was sentenced in connection to a fraud scheme to defraud the TSA union funds.
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll
“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
Fitchburg State University Moot Court team again earns high national ranking
FITCHBURG — The American Moot Court Association, whose tournament attracts top students from more than 200 colleges and universities across the nation, has again ranked Fitchburg State University’s program among the top 25 in the country. The association’s newly released rankings for 2022 placed Fitchburg State 21st in...
U.S. Postal Service employee arrested for allegedly stealing packages
An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was entrusted to deliver.
Local DAR chapter to sponsor program on U.S. Constitution with Mark Bodanza
LEOMINSTER — The Capt. John Joslin, Jr. Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a historical/education program titled “Framing an Enduring Legacy: A Story of the U.S. Constitution” in honor of Constitution Week, which starts Sept. 17. The presenter is Attorney Mark C. Bodanza, who is...
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August
A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
RI man pleads guilty to kidnapping Mass. man for being a “rat”
A man from Rhode Island pleaded guilty in connection to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury
Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
Leominster.TV highlights: August 22-28, 2022
Saturday, 7 p.m., “College Church 7th Day Adventists”. City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, Aug. 23. Leominster School Committee meeting, May 16. Leominster Planning Board meeting, Aug. 15. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the...
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for giving undercover officer money to launder
A man from Winthrop was sentenced to prison for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
