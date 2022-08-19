ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Leominster, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Leominster, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Fitchburg State University Moot Court team again earns high national ranking

FITCHBURG — The American Moot Court Association, whose tournament attracts top students from more than 200 colleges and universities across the nation, has again ranked Fitchburg State University’s program among the top 25 in the country. The association’s newly released rankings for 2022 placed Fitchburg State 21st in...
FITCHBURG, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Local DAR chapter to sponsor program on U.S. Constitution with Mark Bodanza

LEOMINSTER — The Capt. John Joslin, Jr. Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a historical/education program titled “Framing an Enduring Legacy: A Story of the U.S. Constitution” in honor of Constitution Week, which starts Sept. 17. The presenter is Attorney Mark C. Bodanza, who is...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August

A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Attorney General#Mediations#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ag#Lcp#Ftf
Daily Voice

Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster.TV highlights: August 22-28, 2022

Saturday, 7 p.m., “College Church 7th Day Adventists”. City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, Aug. 23. Leominster School Committee meeting, May 16. Leominster Planning Board meeting, Aug. 15. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the...
LEOMINSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy