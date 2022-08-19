Read full article on original website
Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report
Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
OnePlus 10T gets durability tested (Video(
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything out the OnePlus 10T through a range of durability tests, this includes a burn test, scratch test, and bend test. It will be interesting to...
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
Honor 70 smartphone launched in more countries
The Honor 70 smartphone launched in China back in May and now the device is launching in more countries. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2499 x 10980 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a 778G+ processor and it...
Apple M2 MacBook Pro to go into production in Q4
We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Pro for some time, there will be two models in the range, a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. The new M2 MacBook Pro will apparently go into production in quarter four of 2022, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are more details in the tweet below.
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Your iPhone camera can identify plants and flowers – here’s how
There are so many exciting iPhone tricks to discover once you start getting comfortable with Apple’s handset. And most of them are built into the operating system, so you don’t have to download an app to take advantage of them. One iPhone trick you might not be aware of is using the camera to identify plants and flowers: It’s called Visual Look Up.
Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S monitor unveiled
Porsche Design and AOC have unveiled a new monitor, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S and the monitor comes with a 27-inch display. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S shares the same design as the 32-inch model that launched back in April. The exclusive design of the PD27S...
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launches 16th September
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone appeared earlier this month, the handset was listed on Samsung’s website along with some specifications, but Samsung had not officially revealed when it will launch. Now Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy A23 5G will go on sale in Taiwan on the...
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release. The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below. OxygenOS...
How to connect your old Apple Watch to a new iPhone
Those of you lucky enough to just bought a new iPhone and are wondering how to disconnect your Apple Watch from your old iPhone and connect it to your new shiny Apple device. Will be pleased to know that this quick guide will take you through the process of and pairing and pairing your Apple Watch with a new iPhone without losing any data.
How to record iPhone calls using Magmo
IPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
Android 13 in action, top features revealed (Video)
Yesterday Google released Android 13 for their Pixel range of smartphones and now we get to find out more details about the update. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the latest version of Google’s Android OS and some of its new features. . Here...
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV launched in Korea
Samsung has launched its new Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV in South Korea, the device comes with a 98-inch display and a 4K resolution. The new Samsung 98 inch QLED TV will retail for KRW 45,00,00, this is about $33,900 at the current exchange rate. The new 98 -inch model...
