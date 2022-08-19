IPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO