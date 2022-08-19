Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Local DAR chapter to sponsor program on U.S. Constitution with Mark Bodanza
LEOMINSTER — The Capt. John Joslin, Jr. Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a historical/education program titled “Framing an Enduring Legacy: A Story of the U.S. Constitution” in honor of Constitution Week, which starts Sept. 17. The presenter is Attorney Mark C. Bodanza, who is...
Worcester Police Hosting 1st Annual Back to School Bash
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is hosting its first annual Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The community party will run from 11 AM to 3 PM and will have bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and a dunk tank. The WPD Mounted Unit's horses will also be visiting.
Fitchburg State University CenterStage welcomes acclaimed singer John McDermott
FITCHBURG — The Fitchburg State University CenterStage arts and culture series welcomes acclaimed tenor John McDermott back to campus for a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in Weston Auditorium. Tickets are available now. McDermott, born in Scotland to Irish parents and raised in Toronto, draws from a...
Grant supports Facade Improvement Program to revitalize downtown Leominster
LEOMINSTER — The North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation (NCMDC), the economic development arm of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, has provided $25,000 in funding to help support the City of Leominster’s Facade Improvement Program. The program, which provides an opportunity for downtown property owners and businesses...
Worcester native training to become an EMT through 'Earn While You Learn' program
WORCESTER, Mass. - Taking information from a textbook and using it in real life is the idea behind Vital Emergency Services' 'Earn While You Learn' program. "When we had our medical chapter, we immediately learned about the use of Narcan," said Chelsea Amoako, a Worcester native who is going through the program. "When that gets introduced into the course work it makes it so much easier to be able to remember."
‘Railfair 2022’ shows model railroading in Central Mass. region is alive and well
BOXBOROUGH — The Nashua Valley Model Railroad Association (NVRRA) announces its 57th annual “Railfair 2022” model train show on Saturday Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day). Attractions include model railroad displays, layouts, exhibits, and dealers. It will be held at...
Thousands attend 2022 Latin American Festival in Downtown Worcester
WORCETER - Streets around City Hall were closed and the downtown area filled with music on Saturday as the Worcester Common hosted the 30th annual Latin American Festival. The event attracted thousands from across central Massachusetts to enjoy a day of celebration for the local Hispanic community. Watch Below: Live...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Fitchburg State University Moot Court team again earns high national ranking
FITCHBURG — The American Moot Court Association, whose tournament attracts top students from more than 200 colleges and universities across the nation, has again ranked Fitchburg State University’s program among the top 25 in the country. The association’s newly released rankings for 2022 placed Fitchburg State 21st in...
Leominster Public Library to host concert with ‘New England’s Favorite Big Band’
LEOMINSTER — Join the Leominster Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7-9 p.m. for a show you won’t want to miss. Come to the library for a spectacular after-hours concert showcasing “New England’s Favorite Big Band,” Dan Gabel and the Abletones. The group is an authentic 18-piece ensemble that features a roster of accomplished and internationally acclaimed musicians who have performed in prestigious venues all over the world. This show will feature special guest star Jenny Swoish, currently the vocalist for the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
Leominster.TV highlights: August 22-28, 2022
Saturday, 7 p.m., “College Church 7th Day Adventists”. City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, Aug. 23. Leominster School Committee meeting, May 16. Leominster Planning Board meeting, Aug. 15. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the...
Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on
In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
Marlborough Back on Scene For Brush Fire; Smoke All Over MetroWest
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough Fire Department is back battling a brush fire for the second day in a row. Fire is off Concord Road. Alert came in just after 8 a.m. for the brush fire. Smoke can be scene all over MetroWest for the multi-acre brush fire. 7A Forestry Task...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
