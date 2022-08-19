ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

leominsterchamp.com

Local DAR chapter to sponsor program on U.S. Constitution with Mark Bodanza

LEOMINSTER — The Capt. John Joslin, Jr. Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a historical/education program titled “Framing an Enduring Legacy: A Story of the U.S. Constitution” in honor of Constitution Week, which starts Sept. 17. The presenter is Attorney Mark C. Bodanza, who is...
LEOMINSTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Grant supports Facade Improvement Program to revitalize downtown Leominster

LEOMINSTER — The North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation (NCMDC), the economic development arm of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, has provided $25,000 in funding to help support the City of Leominster’s Facade Improvement Program. The program, which provides an opportunity for downtown property owners and businesses...
LEOMINSTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester native training to become an EMT through 'Earn While You Learn' program

WORCESTER, Mass. - Taking information from a textbook and using it in real life is the idea behind Vital Emergency Services' 'Earn While You Learn' program. "When we had our medical chapter, we immediately learned about the use of Narcan," said Chelsea Amoako, a Worcester native who is going through the program. "When that gets introduced into the course work it makes it so much easier to be able to remember."
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Fitchburg State University Moot Court team again earns high national ranking

FITCHBURG — The American Moot Court Association, whose tournament attracts top students from more than 200 colleges and universities across the nation, has again ranked Fitchburg State University’s program among the top 25 in the country. The association’s newly released rankings for 2022 placed Fitchburg State 21st in...
FITCHBURG, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster Public Library to host concert with ‘New England’s Favorite Big Band’

LEOMINSTER — Join the Leominster Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7-9 p.m. for a show you won’t want to miss. Come to the library for a spectacular after-hours concert showcasing “New England’s Favorite Big Band,” Dan Gabel and the Abletones. The group is an authentic 18-piece ensemble that features a roster of accomplished and internationally acclaimed musicians who have performed in prestigious venues all over the world. This show will feature special guest star Jenny Swoish, currently the vocalist for the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster.TV highlights: August 22-28, 2022

Saturday, 7 p.m., “College Church 7th Day Adventists”. City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, Aug. 23. Leominster School Committee meeting, May 16. Leominster Planning Board meeting, Aug. 15. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on

In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water.  On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
NECN

Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab

A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
MALDEN, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

