BBC

Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'

"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Riders' fear as truck crashed into horse

A father and daughter said they feared they would die when a pick-up truck crashed into her horse as they rode on a rural lane. Paige Topley's horse died after suffering serious injuries near South Littleton, Worcestershire, in December 2021. The truck driver, who pleaded guilty to driving without due...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork

The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police. Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

