Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'
"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
Riders' fear as truck crashed into horse
A father and daughter said they feared they would die when a pick-up truck crashed into her horse as they rode on a rural lane. Paige Topley's horse died after suffering serious injuries near South Littleton, Worcestershire, in December 2021. The truck driver, who pleaded guilty to driving without due...
Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork
The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police. Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was...
