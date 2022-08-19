Read full article on original website
How far-right online spaces use mainstream media to spread their ideology
Mistrust in the media is widespread among Australians, but this view becomes particularly antagonistic at the far-right fringe where mainstream media are typically viewed as “traitors” and the “enemy of the people”. This post from an Australian user on the far-right, social media platform Gab captures this common sentiment: The corporate media are the enemy, they are traitors, they are collaborators, they are the number 1 barrier in the road to genuine and effective change. Despite such aggressive opposition to the media, many within far-right communities read and prolifically share mainstream media articles. As part of a larger research program,...
