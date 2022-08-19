James Franklin announces captains for 2022 season

Penn State football head coach James Franklin announced captains on Thursday. Some names are going to be familiar, others will be new to the leadership role. All in all, both sides of the ball are well represented.

On the offensive side of things are quarterback Sean Clifford, senior, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, and long snapper Chris Stoll.

On defense there is safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, and linebacker Jonathan Sutherland. All of them apart from being captains are also expected to have key roles on the field apart from off it.

As for Clifford and Sutherland, by being named captain they become the first four-time team captains in the programs history. Mustipher may not be a four-time captain but he returns as captain after last year being named one.

Get to know the captains a little better.

Sean Clifford, Quarterback

33 career starts

2nd all-time in passing touchdowns (62)

3rd all-time in passing yards (7,839 yards)

Juice Scruggs, Offensive Lineman

Started all 13 games in 2021

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2021

Two time Dean's List

Chris Stoll, Long Snapper

35 career games as team's long snapper

Burlsworth Trophy nominee in 2021

Helped lead Penn State's punting unit to be one of the best in the country

Ji'Ayir Brown, Safety

13 career starts

Tied for lead in interceptions in the nation (6)

3rd team All-Big Ten in 2021

P.J. Mustipher, Defensive Lineman

Played in 40 career games

2nd team All-Big Ten in 2021

On the Bronko Nagurski watchlist for 2022

Jonathan Sutherland, Linebacker

Dual role of linebacker and safety

Two-time academic All-American

45 career games

