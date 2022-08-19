ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin announces captains for 2022 season

By Andrew Harbaugh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdTfk_0hN9vG8a00

Penn State football head coach James Franklin announced captains on Thursday. Some names are going to be familiar, others will be new to the leadership role. All in all, both sides of the ball are well represented.

On the offensive side of things are quarterback Sean Clifford, senior, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, and long snapper Chris Stoll.

On defense there is safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, and  linebacker Jonathan Sutherland. All of them apart from being captains are also expected to have key roles on the field apart from off it.

As for Clifford and Sutherland, by being named captain they become the first four-time team captains in the programs history. Mustipher may not be a four-time captain but he returns as captain after last year being named one.

Get to know the captains a little better.

Sean Clifford, Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRBvX_0hN9vG8a00 (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Key Notes
  • 33 career starts
  • 2nd all-time in passing touchdowns (62)
  • 3rd all-time in passing yards (7,839 yards)

Juice Scruggs, Offensive Lineman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjLuy_0hN9vG8a00 (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Key Notes
  • Started all 13 games in 2021
  • All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2021
  • Two time Dean's List

Chris Stoll, Long Snapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEooI_0hN9vG8a00 Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Key Notes
  • 35 career games as team's long snapper
  • Burlsworth Trophy nominee in 2021
  • Helped lead Penn State's punting unit to be one of the best in the country

Ji'Ayir Brown, Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mm9PZ_0hN9vG8a00 Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Key Notes
  • 13 career starts
  • Tied for lead in interceptions in the nation (6)
  • 3rd team All-Big Ten in 2021

P.J. Mustipher, Defensive Lineman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgxCb_0hN9vG8a00 Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Key Notes
  • Played in 40 career games
  • 2nd team All-Big Ten in 2021
  • On the Bronko Nagurski watchlist for 2022

Jonathan Sutherland, Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loR24_0hN9vG8a00 Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Key Notes
  • Dual role of linebacker and safety
  • Two-time academic All-American
  • 45 career games

