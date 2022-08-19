ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech president released from hospital after one-day stay - CTK agency

PRAGUE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was released from the Central Military Hospital in Prague on Friday after a one-day stay, news agency CTK said.

Zeman, 77, has been using a wheelchair and spent more than six weeks in hospital last year with an unspecified serious condition that temporarily raised concern over his capability to perform his duties.

Zeman is the head of state and has powers including the appointment of prime ministers and central bank leaders, but most executive power is in the hands of the government.

Zeman's final five-year term ends in March next year.

The president's spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra

