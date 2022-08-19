ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Xni_0hN9tbPJ00

Portsmouth have been handed a huge injury boost for the visit of Bristol Rovers.

Joe Morrell (hernia), Denver Hume (back) and Clark Robertson (foot) have all returned to training this week and will be available for selection for the first time this season.

Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe (both hamstring) are also fit after recent issues.

Tunnicliffe is expected to leave Fratton Park before the end of the transfer window after attracting bids from other clubs.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hopes to have midfielder Josh Grant available.

Grant, who missed the 3-0 defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday, has returned to training but may only be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Barton suggested that John Marquis may not start the game but said the striker will feature at some point against his former club.

James Gibbons is a long-term absentee with a fractured metatarsal, while fellow defender Nick Anderton is also missing after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

