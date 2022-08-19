ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Donna Ramires
4d ago

you can tell that he was up to no but who drives around with that much ammo in their car unless they're up to no good I hope you throw the book at him don't let him out keep them in there so you keep other people safe

JD
4d ago

Notice how it doesn’t say it’s a black man. If this guy was white it’ll be blasted all over the world

Shirley Grayson
4d ago

They said very easy and early he was Black. The forget to say unintelligent misguided and need to be put under the Jail. No one is entitled to kill innocent people ever. Race don't matter. This insane state has to stop. Non political non racist a veteran.

Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

