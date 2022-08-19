Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO