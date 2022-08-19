Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. Dabbs
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Hidden vault of county records found in Ashe St. Courthouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades. While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson […]
Erwin’s Capitol Theatre is currently a work in progress
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin landmark is lighting up Main Avenue again and people are looking forward to the day the doors are back open. “The day I bought it I stood across the street,” owner Robert Fury said. “I turned the lights on on the marquee and I stood across the street and […]
supertalk929.com
Kingsport Police Department Takes Top Honors In Statewide Competition
The Kingsport Police Department recently took top honors at the Tennessee Lifesavers Conference and Law Enforcement Challenge. The department not only was awarded top honors in several different categories, but also won first place in the 101-200 department division and was named the overall winner as the highest scoring department in the entire Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge. Additionally, Kingsport’s winning entry was pitted regionally against the winner of a similar competition in neighboring Georgia and the department came out on top in that competition as well.
Kingsport Times-News
Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
993thex.com
City of Kingsport reports strong growth across numerous sectors
The City of Kingsport highlights strong growth across several sectors in a statement released on Friday. Officials with the “Move to Kingsport” initiative say nearly two thousand families have moved to the city from outside the region since March of 2020. Additionally, Kingsport saw its revenue grow by...
Kingsport Times-News
Three charged with assault in separate Hawkins incidents
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with three separate incidents of assault.
THP: 2 injured in head-on crash near Rat Branch in Carter County
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Closing City Jail
Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
supertalk929.com
Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia
Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Johnson City Press
Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash
WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
VSP: Drugs might be factor in fatal Weber City pedestrian crash
(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday identified a man who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early last Tuesday and revealed that drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. A news release from VSP revealed that Christopher I. LaForce, of Weber City, had been in the roadway when […]
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
