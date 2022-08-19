Read full article on original website
publicola.com
Cascading Construction Errors Add New Delays to Light Rail Expansion
Shoddy workmanship, the concrete workers’ strike, and the collapse of an embankment in Kent will delay the opening of the regional light rail expansion by a year or more, Sound Transit staff told agency board members on Thursday. The board already knew that a light rail extension linking Seattle to the Eastside across Lake Washington was behind schedule because of issues with concrete plinths, or track supports, installed by contractor Kiewit-Hoffman, but learned more details last week about both that construction snafu and other issues that will contribute to delays throughout the project.
KOMO News
Tacoma set to clear two homeless camps with some campers facing removal today
TACOMA, Wash. — The residents of two homeless camps in Tacoma have been put on notice that city crews plans to remove the encampments with one of the sites slated to be cleared out as early as Tuesday morning. That camp is under a highway overpass on Center Street...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Water Woes Wage on in the Snoqualmie Valley as the City of North Bend Offers to Purchase Sallal Water Association
In an in-person statement at the August 16th Sallal Water public meeting, Mayor Rob McFarland offered to purchase the Association for its full fair market value on behalf of the City of North Bend. The surprise, but not entirely unexpected, move by McFarland comes after 15 years of failed attempts...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park
SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
q13fox.com
5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say
SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
3-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
The officials stated that a motor vehicle travelling up the driveway struck a 3-year-old child who was playing outside. The incident occurred on the 15000 block of Highway 9 at around 2 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, stated the officials. The Snohomish County medical examiner reported...
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?
City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac
SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
