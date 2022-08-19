ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicola.com

Cascading Construction Errors Add New Delays to Light Rail Expansion

Shoddy workmanship, the concrete workers’ strike, and the collapse of an embankment in Kent will delay the opening of the regional light rail expansion by a year or more, Sound Transit staff told agency board members on Thursday. The board already knew that a light rail extension linking Seattle to the Eastside across Lake Washington was behind schedule because of issues with concrete plinths, or track supports, installed by contractor Kiewit-Hoffman, but learned more details last week about both that construction snafu and other issues that will contribute to delays throughout the project.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poulsbo, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Poulsbo, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
REDMOND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ada#The Poulsbo City Council#Tib#Wsdot
q13fox.com

5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say

SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Suburban Times

What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?

City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
LAKEWOOD, WA
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy