Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged
UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
BBC
Qatar deports migrant workers after wage protest
Qatar has deported migrant workers who protested about unpaid wages, as the country prepares for the football World Cup in November. At least 60 workers rallied outside Al Bandary International Group's Doha offices on 14 August - some reportedly had not been paid for seven months. A number of protesters...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
RELATED PEOPLE
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
BBC
China textbooks revised after 'ugly' cartoons spark outcry
China has replaced the cartoons in several primary school books after the previous material was deemed offensive. Despite the original cartoons being used for many years, there was a sudden uproar in May when they were described as "ugly, racist, spooky and sexually suggestive", by the Global Times. The publisher...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Who's going on strike, and when?
Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ukraine refugee hosts should get £700 a month, says minister
Payments to people hosting Ukrainian refugees should double after six months to £700 a month, the refugees minister has said. Lord Harrington told the BBC hosting a refugee was "no insignificant commitment" and some families had struggled with costs. A recent survey found a quarter of sponsors intend to...
BBC
Darya Dugina: Speculation rife as Russians ponder journalist's killing
Muscovites on Monday morning awoke to a smoky haze that had enveloped the city - nearby wildfires were to blame, said the authorities. The other topic of conversation was equally murky - who killed the ultranationalist Darya Dugina, and was she the intended target?. The 29-year-old journalist was killed in...
Dugong functionally extinct in China due to habitat degradation and hunting
The dugong is now functionally extinct in China after widespread degradation of their habitat and historical hunting, scientists have said. Fishing and ship strikes are also among the reasons dugong activity has declined, said Prof Samuel Turvey of ZSL’s Institute of Zoology, who described the findings as a “wake-up call” to prioritise conservation efforts.
BBC
Ukraine war: Alarm over reports Ukrainian POWs face trial in cages
The UN Human Rights Office says it is concerned by reports that Russia plans to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Russian-occupied Mariupol. A UN spokeswoman said there was evidence that metal cages were being built in the Ukrainian city's concert hall, "apparently to restrain prisoners of war during proceedings."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
BBC
Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy
Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia appeals for new recruits for war effort
The town of Volosovo, near St Petersburg, is booming. Not the economy - it's the loudspeakers. Like many towns in Russia, Volosovo has them installed on tall poles that line the main street. Traditionally they are used for playing patriotic music during national holidays. Now, though, they have a different purpose.
BBC
Wargaming a North Korean attack
South Korea and the US are holding their largest joint military exercises on the Korean Peninsula in years to practise fighting a war against an increasingly hostile North Korea. The BBC was given rare access to the countries' joint control centre. But what is the purpose of these war games and could they backfire?
Comments / 0