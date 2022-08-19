ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Mill Valley, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Handler
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Poetry#Virtual Programming#Mountaineering#Barbershops#Peruvian#American
SFGate

One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday

One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
SFGate

Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three people killed along with a dog when two small planes collided while trying to land last week at a rural Northern California airport. Two pilots and a passenger died in the collision Thursday afternoon at Watsonville Municipal Airport, east of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
SFGate

Fremont Woman Sentenced For Stealing Nearly $5 Million From Hp

A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to instead pay a series of fake Square, Stripe and PayPal accounts under her control.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

36-Year-Old Man Injured In Early Morning Tenderloin Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 36-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday

EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
SFGate

Road Repairs Begin Monday Along Roadways Between Highways 1 And 35

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy