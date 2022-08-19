Read full article on original website
Jury Convicts Michigan Men in Plot to Kidnap Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came after jurors heard more than a week’s worth of testimony in the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft. Undercover FBI agents provided much...
Body Found in Rib Mountain
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating a body that was found in the Town of Rib Mountain on Monday. The body was found in a field near Cloverland Lane. Sheriff’s Officers and other emergency workers are on the scene.
Mulroy Sentenced for Pointing a Gun, Firing at Officers
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee woman has been sentenced for pointing a gun at officers and firing at least one round when she was confronted for refusing to leave a Rib Mountain hotel in early 2021. Katina Mulroy will serve a total of six years in prison and...
