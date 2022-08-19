ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
947jackfm.com

Jury Convicts Michigan Men in Plot to Kidnap Governor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came after jurors heard more than a week’s worth of testimony in the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft. Undercover FBI agents provided much...
MICHIGAN STATE
947jackfm.com

Body Found in Rib Mountain

TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating a body that was found in the Town of Rib Mountain on Monday. The body was found in a field near Cloverland Lane. Sheriff’s Officers and other emergency workers are on the scene.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
947jackfm.com

Mulroy Sentenced for Pointing a Gun, Firing at Officers

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee woman has been sentenced for pointing a gun at officers and firing at least one round when she was confronted for refusing to leave a Rib Mountain hotel in early 2021. Katina Mulroy will serve a total of six years in prison and...
MOSINEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy